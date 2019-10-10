Amazon brews $79 in savings on this Cuisinart Programmable coffee maker

If you’re not quite the morning person, a surge of caffeine is an essential power-up that might just be enough to get through the daily grind. More than a pick me up, you’ll also get your dose of antioxidants, wake up your metabolism, and boost brain function. Ditch the long lines in your local coffee shop and have a warm cup of joe with a programmable coffee maker like the Cuisinart <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">DCC-1100BK</span>. It would normally set you back by $130 but Amazon is brewing up $79 in savings so you get more than what you pay for at just $51.

Not having enough space on your countertop is hardly going to be the issue as the Cuisinart DCC-1100BK leaves a minimal footprint while its sleek and modern aesthetic will surely jazz up your kitchen. Despite its compact build, you’ll be very much equipped to entertain a few guests with its 12-cup capacity as much as you have access to a single-serve cup. The one-to-four-cup setting simply guarantees the same great taste every time as it adjusts the brew to accommodate smaller servings. The included charcoal water filter along with the permanent gold-tone coffee filter, on the other hand, ensures that your coffee doesn’t get mixed up with unwanted sediments or elements in the water you might not even be aware of such as calcium or chlorine.

As mornings can be hectic, some of us might not have the patience for the entire brewing process to finish which is where the Brew Pause feature comes in handy. You can pour yourself a cup at mid-brew while the knuckle guard on the carafe protects you from getting burnt, however, if you’re after its flavor, it is always best to wait till the end. A far better option would be to take advantage of its 24-hour programmability that lets you have a cup when you’re just as ready for it.

Tinkering with this machine can easily be done on its streamlined control panel and function knob while its LCD digital clock would display the time you set it to brew, let alone the time of day. Its ability to automatically shut off from zero to four hours means that you don’t have to worry about compromising your coffee’s temperature or your safety for that matter. And when there’s a sudden loss of power it is capable of a 60-second reset that allows it to just pick up from where it left off.

The Cuisinart <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">DCC-1100BK</span> is a fully automatic and programmable coffee maker that makes for hassle-free cleaning and maintenance. An alert tone would tell you when your coffee is ready and likewise let you know when its due for a clean. Have perfectly brewed coffee in the comforts of home every day without missing out on this rare opportunity to get it for $79 less from Amazon.

