A smart outlet is a simple way to get started in home automation. But the Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet brings you more than convenience – it helps you save on energy costs thanks to its energy monitoring feature. Get this innovative smart home device at 50% less than its usual on Amazon today.

Amazon drops the normally $60 Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet with energy monitoring down to only $30.This 50% discount also extends to Currant’s Bluetooth-enabled smart outlet. Pick up one of each to start your home automation project or add to your current smart home setup.

Just like any smart plug, the Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet connects to your wireless network to allow remote control of any appliance in your home. Just plug it into any wall socket and sync it with the intuitive app. You might be glad to know that this smart outlet has the ability to switch directions to best suit your space, unlike others static alternatives.

With the Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet, you can control your appliances using your smartphone. You can also sync it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant setup to enable voice commands.

The defining feature of the Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet is its energy monitoring. It lets you keep tabs on any device’s hourly, daily, monthly, or yearly energy usage. This smart outlet claims to have the ability to help you save up to $44 annually. That is already more than the amount you shell out when you buy it on Amazon today.

The Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet not only displays energy usage, it can use this data to automatically shut off plugged devices. You can enable this cost-saving feature by setting custom usage limits. You also have the option to control devices based on schedule and location.

Automate your whole house by syncing multiple Currant Bluetooth Smart Outlets with one Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet. These different outlets communicate over a Bluetooth network which you can control with the app or with your voice command device. Having multiple connected Currant smart outlets also helps you get a more complete view of your energy breakdown.

Buy the Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet on Amazon today for only half its usual $60. That is a huge savings on a device that helps you save on energy costs. Hurry and order now.

