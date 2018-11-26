Don’t sleep through the Cyber Monday bedding deals from Brooklinen and Parachute

Share

When it comes to a securing a good night’s sleep, we often think about replacing our old raggedy mattress or flattened pillows, as we should. But why stop there? it’s also important to consider your set of sheets. Are they just as old and worn out as your mattress? With a set of quality sheets that are softer, stronger, and promise to last longer, you’ll never want to get out of bed.

Luckily for you, Brooklinen, one of the best luxury brands in bedding is having a their biggest one day sale of the year on Cyber Monday. The more you spend, the more you save. For today only:

Get 10 percent off orders over $250

Get 15 percent off orders over $350

Get 20 percent off orders over $450

In addition, all orders over $150 come with a free gift.

Shop Brooklinen’s Sale Now

Brooklinen isn’t the only high-end bedding brand with a great Cyber Monday deals. Currently Parachute is offering 20 percent off almost everything on its site. The only exclusions are furniture, gift cards, donations, and swatches, which means you will save on all their sheet sets, pillows, and other bedding needs. Simply apply promo code SALE18 at checkout.

Shop Parachute’s Sale Now

For steeper discounts, but less luxurious options, Walmart is offering Cyber Monday deals on bedding.

Shop Walmart Bedding

Unsure about which type of sheet is right for you? How do you choose between sateen, percale, or linen? Shopping for such a tactile product as bedding can be tricky, which is why it’s important to understand which specifications matter in a quality set of sheets. To help you choose the best bed sheets for your price range, aesthetic, and sleeping style, we take you though the most important attributes to look for as well as the distinguishing features of today’s best online bedding retailers. We’ve got you covered in this complete guide here.

