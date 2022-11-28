 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cyber Monday deal: Get a TCL soundbar and subwoofer for $59

John Alexander
By
TCL Alto R1 wireless Roku TV Ready Soundbar

Add a soundbar with a subwoofer for an immediate home theater upgrade or score a soundbar to complete the best TV you buy today during the Cyber Monday sale. Either way, you’ll get great sound. We’re scouring the speakers, soundbars, and all of the greatest Cyber Monday Subwoofer deals to get you the equipment you really need. The TCL Alto 5+ soundbar with wireless subwoofer combo at Walmart is a steal. During this last major shopping event of the year, you can buy the TCL Alto+ for just $59, a $21 savings from the regular $80 price. If you’re looking for a soundbar with a subwoofer to add dimensional sound to your system without spending a ton, this is the deal you’ve been looking for.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the TCL Alto 5+

The TCL Alto 5+ is a 31.9-inch soundbar that can be placed below your TV or mounted to your wall. It will create a richer sound for whatever you’re watching via specialized sound modes. For example, movie mode is made to emphasize the sounds of human speech and the intense moments of action movies. Similarly, music mode and TV mode enhance these types of media as well.

We discussed it a lot in our how-to-buy a soundbar guide, but two things pop out that are very relevant to the TCL Alto 5+: smarts and subwoofers. We said that smart soundbars are becoming more and more popular, and the TCL Alto 5+ didn’t miss that mark at all. It comes Roku-ready, meaning it will connect with your existing Roku TV remote quickly. It’s a little less smart, but still worth mentioning, that you’ll also be able to connect to your phone, tablet, or other Bluetooth device via a Bluetooth 5.1 connection to play whatever music you want. Circling back to subwoofers, our guide warned that not all subwoofers are compatible with every soundbar. As this is a combo deal, that’s one problem you won’t have to worry about. Additionally, the TCL Alto 5+’s included subwoofer is fully wireless, so you can get the bass you need emanating from wherever you like in your home.

Related

To get your TCL Alto 5+ bundle for only $59, be sure to order now. That way, you can get $21 off the usual price of $80. Then, be sure to check out our other Cyber Monday deals, where we’ve got laptops, TVs, and more excitement rounded up just for you!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones for $68 today
Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Walmart has a Bluetooth speaker for $39 in its Cyber Monday deals
Soundcore Flare
65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast
sony a80j oled tv deal best buy may 2022 4k feature
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
GoPro Hero 11 Cyber Monday deal knocks $100 off the price
The GoPro Hero 11 Black on a rock with barnacles next to the ocean.
Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are $100 off for Cyber Monday
The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.
Cyber Monday just blessed us with a 50-inch QLED TV for $288
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
Save $200 on the MacBook Air (M1) with this Cyber Monday deal
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.
Lorex Cyber Week Sale: Save up to 50% on smart home security gear
Lorex 2K wired video doorbell installed
B2G2 Cyber Monday deal on select toys and board games at GameStop
GameStop Toys Games Collectibles Flash Sale with items on display.
This 55-inch LG OLED is $800 in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale
An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
Time is running out to save $100 on the Pixel 7 for Cyber Monday
The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
This robot vacuum is $99 in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.