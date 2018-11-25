Share

With video and photography becoming so ingrained in our everyday life, action cameras have become a great way to capture some of the most awesome moments of life. Whether you’re biking, surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, or skydiving, you’re probably going to need more than just a smartphone to record the action. GoPros have been around for years, and they are still one of the best action cams on the market — though they are usually quite expensive.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on the newest model of GoPro, the Hero7. But if you’re looking for budget action cams, we’ve found those too.

The best part of any GoPro is the features that come with it. This standard Hero7 may not come with 4K capabilities, but if you’re okay with 1080p, it’s still a really awesome action cam. With waterproofing, an intuitive touch screen, Full HD videos, and 10mp photos, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re worried about shaky footage coming out the other side, this GoPro comes with video stabilization for recording smooth and steady video no matter what you’re doing.

Normally priced at $199, a $20 discount from Amazon and Walmart drops the price to just $179 through November 26.

Though the Hero7 Silver is a little bit more expensive than the GoPro Hero7 White, what you get for that extra price is completely worth it. Instead of just 1080p resolution, you can enjoy crisp 4K video that looks almost as real as the moment itself. You can also shoot time-lapse videos to turn those longer events into shorter, more shareable moments. With voice control, you can take pictures and record videos completely hands-free.

Normally priced at $300, a nice $71 discount from Amazon and Walmart drops the price to a more manageable $229.

Since this particular GoPro is normally $300 on its own, a bundle like this one is actually a really good deal. These action cams are great, but without the proper accessories, they are basically just another fancy camera you have to carry around. So if you’re hoping to grab a new camera and all of the bells and whistles all at once, now is a great time. Here is everything this Amazon bundle includes:

GoPro HERO7 Silver

Sandisk Extreme 32GB Memory Card

Flexible Tripod

Hard Case Medium

Head Strap Mount

Chest Strap

Monopod

Wrist Strap

Floating Handle

Clip Jaw Clamp

USB Card Reader

J-Hook Mount

Tripod Mount

Best GoPro Alternatives on Sale

GoPros are one of the best adventure cameras you can buy right now, but they have a price tag to match that level of popularity. If you don’t mind buying a high-quality comparable alternative, these action cam deals are definitely worth a checking out.

Yi is one of the top GoPro alternatives on the market, and a quick look at the specs will tell you why. 4K video, 60 frames per second, image stabilization, waterproofing, and an impressive battery life will leave you with very little room to complain. It also comes with voice control and Bluetooth connectivity for live streaming.

Normally priced at $300, a $90 discount and an extra $50 coupon drop the price to just $160 on Amazon.

If all you really want is a decent action cam that isn’t going to leave you with blurry footage, then this Campark 4K sports cam should do the trick. Though it’s not as good as the other models on this list, it comes with 4K capabilities at 30 frames per second, a WiFi remote control, and a waterproof case that protects it up to 30 feet.

Normally priced at $60, a $10 Amazon coupon drops the price as low as $50 for a limited time.

