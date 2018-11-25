Digital Trends
Upgrade your sleep with these Cyber Week mattress deals

Leah Bjornson
By

Retailers throw out all sorts of statistics when attempting to convince you to buy a mattress. We spend one third of our lives sleeping. Between 50-70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder. But it’s true, investing in a good quality mattress can significantly improve your quality of sleep, which has far-reaching consequences as to how the rest of your day goes. How you sleep at night is a key indicator to your overall mood and health.

If you missed out on a mattress deal during Black Friday, don’t sweat it. Cyber Monday brings plenty of opportunities to invest in a great mattress because top brands are competing to earn your business. The race to offer the lowest price possible means you end up with discounts worth up to $300 — these truly are deals you won’t want to sleep through.

And if you end up not liking the mattress you buy, don’t fret. The retailers’ return policies are quite generous during the sales, so if your sleep isn’t improving the way you want it to, you can always send the mattress back and try again.

Here are some great deals on mattresses happening now most of Cyber Week this year. Some of these deals even come with free pillows and/ or linens, which saves you more cash on necessary bedding.

Nectar

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 nectar

Nectar/Facebook

Since you can test out Nectar’s mattresses risk-free for 365 nights, why not make this Cyber Monday night number one? After all, if you don’t like it, you can always return it for a full refund (and Nectar’s team will pick it up for free). This year, the company will take $125 off any mattress purchase and throw in two free Nectar pillows to boot — a $275 value.

Shop Now

DreamCloud

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 dreamcloud

DreamCloud/Facebook

There are no strings attached with this Cyber Monday deal from DreamCloud. Simply buy a new mattress before midnight on November 25 and save $200. Built with eight layers of premium materials including a Cashmere Blend Euro Top, this mattress vows to keep you cool and comfortable. And if it doesn’t you can always return it within the year for a full refund.

Shop Now

Layla Sleep

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 layla sleep
Layla Sleep

Running now through early December, Layla Sleep is giving customers steep discounts with each mattress purchase and a couple of pillows to sweeten the deal. Save $125 on any size mattress and get two Eli & Elm premium pillows for free. The sale brings a Twin mattress down to $374 and a Queen to $774. No promo code needed.

Shop Now

Bear Mattress

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 bear

Bear Mattress/Facebook

Running now through Saturday, November 24, Bear Mattress is bundling its products to save you more on a great mattress. Take $125 off orders of over $500 and a whopping $225 off order of over $1,200. Just use code HOL125. Shoppers will also receive two free Cloud pillows with a mattress or bundle purchase, to be added to your purchase at checkout.

Shop Now

Eight Sleep

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 eight sleep

Eight Sleep

Eager to get your Cyber Monday shopping done with already? Eight Sleep is making it easy by offering $100 off its smart mattresses from now up to Thanksgiving (November 22), plus a free Amazon Echo Dot. If you can wait until November 22, though, you can upgrade that Amazon gift card to a free Amazon Echo Dot. 

Shop Now

Leesa

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 leesa

Leesa

Positioning itself as a luxury mattress-in-a-box maker, Leesa offers two high-end mattresses to customers: the Sapira mattress, a high-end bed priced at $995, and the Leesa mattress, a multilayer foam mattress priced at $595. The company’s Cyber Monday sale lets customers take $150 off the price of the Leesa and $225 off the price of the Sapira. Plus, if you buy either now, you’ll receive a free Leesa pillow — a $75 value.

Shop Now

Walmart

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 walmart

Walmart

As a retailer known for bringing affordable products to customers across the U.S., it follows that Walmart would have one of the least expensive mattresses for sale, too. The Signature Sleep Choice 6-Inch Coil Mattress is just $64 for a Queen, though there are many more great deals listed on the retailer’s site. You’ll find rollback prices on mattresses from popular brands like Linenspa, Simmons, and Mainstays.

Shop Now

Amazon

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 amazon

Amazon

During the week leading up to Cyber Monday and including the sale weekend, Amazon will be adding new deals on home furniture, mattresses, and bedding to its site every day. For example, we’ve already seen the Live & Sleep Mattress Classic King Mattress on sale for 18 percent off regular price. The site hosts products from a wide variety of brands, so keep your eyes glued to the site over the next week in order to catch Amazon’s best mattress deals.

Helix

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 helix
Helix

Helix promises to deliver you the best mattress based on your unique needs and preferences; if you’re ready to take the company up on that offer, now’s the time. The retailer is giving out tiered discounts depending on how much you spend, available now through Cyber Week: $100 off when you spend $600 or more (use code HOLIDAY100), $150 when you spend $1,250 or more (with code HOLIDAY150), or $200 off when you spend $1,750 (using code HOLIDAY200).

Shop Now

PlushBeds

cyber monday mattress deals 2018 naturalbliss img02

Plushbeds puts its focus on quality and the environment. Their mattresses are made with non-toxic materials. They are free of PBDE flame retardants, prohibited phthalates, mercury, lead, and heavy metals. Their Cyber Week sale offer the largest discounts: $1200 off all organic and natural latex mattresses. In addition, you get two organic latex pillows, organic sheet set and organic mattress protector — all for free.

Shop Now

