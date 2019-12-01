It’s hard to argue against a good smartwatch — especially today during Cyber Monday. From fitness-lovers to trendsetters, these days there’s a watch to suit anyone. Thankfully, the bad, old days of smartwatches are behind us. Basically, wristwatches with a few smart upgrades, the best smartwatches give you the ability to check your notifications, change music tracks, and track your fitness, without having to pull your phone out of your pocket. If you opt for more specialized models you’ll find even more features, like swim tracking and even the ability to perform simple ECGs to measure your heart’s health.

Most smartwatches are still expensive, so there’s no better time to buy one than the holiday season, and Cyber Week 2019 is only just beginning. Cyber Monday is the start of another week of strong deals for the discerning buyer — and it’s the perfect time to splurge savings on gifts, whether for someone else or for yourself. There are entries from across the whole smartwatch range, with strong options from Fossil, Apple, Kate Spade, and Fitbit. If you’ve been struggling to find those final holiday gifts, or you want to reward yourself, here are some of the best smartwatch and Apple Watch deals we’ve found today.

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals today

Looking for the absolute best smartwatch deals right now? We’ve already gathered huge price cuts on Fitbits, Samsung Galaxy Watches, and Garmin models as we head into Monday.

How to choose a smartwatch on Cyber Monday

Even following Black Friday, every manufacturer is going to have deals going on this week. As such, we’re expecting to see a wide variety of smartwatches getting some hefty discounts today throughout Cyber Week.

Our pick for the best smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5, will be one to watch closely, but keep an eye out for older Apple Watch models if you want to save more. In fact, it’s such a big item we’ve set up its own article so you can keep an eye on just the Apple Watch alone if you prefer. Just try to avoid deals on the Series 2 and Series 1.

So that’s the iPhone-lovers sewn up — but what about the rest of us? Thankfully, there’s no shortage of excellent smartwatches that work with both Android and iOS, and we expect a large number of them to be available, too. This includes the Galaxy Watch Active from Samsung, some of Garmin’s outdoors watches, and even a number of fashion-forward models, like those from Fossil and Kate Spade. These are the more trustworthy brands in the space.

How do these deals compare to last year?

Smartwatches have been big business for Black Friday and Cyber Monday since they entered the mainstream, so it’s no surprise last year saw a lot of discounts on everyone’s favorite wearable tech. Unsurprisingly, the Apple Watch Series 4 was a big winner in 2018, but we also saw Fossil discounting a lot of its smartwatches — some as many as 50% off. Both of those brands are likely to offer similar deals this year with newer models, but keep an eye out for other brands like Garmin and Samsung, too.

Looking for Cyber Week savings? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, smartphone deals, and the best iPhone deals for you to peruse.

