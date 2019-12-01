Deals

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch

It’s hard to argue against a good smartwatch — especially today during Cyber Monday. From fitness-lovers to trendsetters, these days there’s a watch to suit anyone. Thankfully, the bad, old days of smartwatches are behind us. Basically, wristwatches with a few smart upgrades, the best smartwatches give you the ability to check your notifications, change music tracks, and track your fitness, without having to pull your phone out of your pocket. If you opt for more specialized models you’ll find even more features, like swim tracking and even the ability to perform simple ECGs to measure your heart’s health.

Most smartwatches are still expensive, so there’s no better time to buy one than the holiday season, and Cyber Week 2019 is only just beginning. Cyber Monday is the start of another week of strong deals for the discerning buyer — and it’s the perfect time to splurge savings on gifts, whether for someone else or for yourself. There are entries from across the whole smartwatch range, with strong options from Fossil, Apple, Kate Spade, and Fitbit. If you’ve been struggling to find those final holiday gifts, or you want to reward yourself, here are some of the best smartwatch and Apple Watch deals we’ve found today.

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals today

Looking for the absolute best smartwatch deals right now? We’ve already gathered huge price cuts on Fitbits, Samsung Galaxy Watches, and Garmin models as we head into Monday.

Amazfit Bip Lite Heart Rate and Activity Tracker

The Bip Series of Amazfit smartwatches is one of the most affordable smartwatches packed with impressive features like its 45-day battery life.
Ticwatch Smartwatch, E Shadow

Everyone in the family can enjoy the solid connectivity and fitness tracking functionalities of the Ticwatch at this affordable price. Enjoy having Google Assistant always on hand -- or wrist.
Fossil Women's Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch

Strike a balance between function and flair with the Fossil Gen 4 Sport women's smartwatches. Powered by Google's WearOS, it has 24-hour battery life and weighs up to 40% less than other models.
Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch

Not all smartwatches have to look "techie." This Fossil watch combines a sleek style with powerful Wear OS capabilities to track heart rate, get smartphone notifications, control music, and much more
Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch Powered with Wear OS by Google

Stay connected on the go and flaunt sheer style with the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch on sale on Amazon.
Fitbit Ionic Watch

The Fitbit Ionic carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities. This flagship Fitbit can be yours for less right now.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm, International Version (Black)

With the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung stripped down the flagship Galaxy Watch and put the focus on health tracking and wellness.
Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch (Bluetooth), Black

The Samsung Gear Sport is a solid option if you’re looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Android phone. It boasts all-day fitness tracking and is water-resistant to 50 meters.
Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch - Black

If you're looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Samsung or any other Android phone, check out the Samsung Gear Sport. It offers a solid mix of connectivity and fitness tracking capabilities.
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-Based Heart Rate (Marsala)

A good mid-point for semi-serious athletes on a budget, the Forerunner 235 provides wrist-based heart tracking, pace, and distance on a color display.
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch, Black/Gray

Garmin makes some of the best GPS running watches on the market. Right now, its Forerunner 235 is discounted on Amazon over 50%.
Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS

A true outdoors-focused smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct sports a rugged profile and a durable build.
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, GPS Running Watch

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is designed primarily for runners, although it is capable of doing so much more. Easily download up to 500 songs right to your watch for enjoyment with wireless headphones.
Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

The Garmin Fenix 5 is an older model that is still a great fitness partner for athletes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Fitbit Versa 2

The Versa represents the perfect combination of substance and style. It's equipped with Fitbit's signature activity tracking capabilities, making it one of the best wearables at this price point.
Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch

The Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch features activity tracking, smart notifications, and music playback, and it does it all with serious style.
Fitbit - Versa 2 Smartwatch 40mm Aluminum - Black/Carbon with Silicone Band

Fitbit's Versa 2 is known for being Fitbit's stylish offering, but it's no slouch in fitness tracking. It comes with all-day fitness tracking, a 6+ day battery life, and support for playing Spotify.
Fitbit - Versa 2 Special Edition - Iron Mist with Charcoal Woven Jacquard Band

Fitbit's Versa 2 is known for being Fitbit's stylish offering, but it's no slouch in fitness tracking. It comes with all-day fitness tracking, a 6+ day battery life, and support for playing Spotify.
Samsung - Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 44mm Aluminum - Aqua Black

There's no better time to get active, and there is no better way than with Samsung's Active2 smartwatch. It not only detects physical activities, but it also connects you with your favorite content.
Samsung - Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 40mm Aluminum - Aqua Black

Time to get active, and there is no better way than with Samsung's Active2 smartwatch. It not only detects various physical activities, but it also connects you with your favorite content.
Samsung - Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition Smartwatch 40mm Aluminum

Time to get active, and there is no better way than with Samsung's Active2 smartwatch. This special edition pairs with UA’s running shoes and includes a​ free 6-month membership to UA MapMyRun MVP.
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Garmin Vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is a GPS smartwatch that handles activity tracking as well as contactless payments. Preloaded with 15 GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more.
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

Get a smartwatch, a fitness trainer, and a life coach all in one with Alexa built right in to cater to your every voice command.
Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch

Today's smartwatches are no longer the boxy, techie devices they once were. They have now evolved to look more stylish. A great chic option for women is the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR.
How to choose a smartwatch on Cyber Monday

Even following Black Friday, every manufacturer is going to have deals going on this week. As such, we’re expecting to see a wide variety of smartwatches getting some hefty discounts today throughout Cyber Week.

Our pick for the best smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5, will be one to watch closely, but keep an eye out for older Apple Watch models if you want to save more. In fact, it’s such a big item we’ve set up its own article so you can keep an eye on just the Apple Watch alone if you prefer. Just try to avoid deals on the Series 2 and Series 1.

So that’s the iPhone-lovers sewn up — but what about the rest of us? Thankfully, there’s no shortage of excellent smartwatches that work with both Android and iOS, and we expect a large number of them to be available, too. This includes the Galaxy Watch Active from Samsung, some of Garmin’s outdoors watches, and even a number of fashion-forward models, like those from Fossil and Kate Spade. These are the more trustworthy brands in the space.

How do these deals compare to last year?

Smartwatches have been big business for Black Friday and Cyber Monday since they entered the mainstream, so it’s no surprise last year saw a lot of discounts on everyone’s favorite wearable tech. Unsurprisingly, the Apple Watch Series 4 was a big winner in 2018, but we also saw Fossil discounting a lot of its smartwatches — some as many as 50% off. Both of those brands are likely to offer similar deals this year with newer models, but keep an eye out for other brands like Garmin and Samsung, too.

Looking for Cyber Week savings? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, smartphone deals, and the best iPhone deals for you to peruse.

