Save $200 on this gaming PC, mouse, and keyboard bundle today

This is a great time to get into PC gaming. There are tons of fantastic new releases, and with the supply chain coming back to normal, you can find some excellent gaming PC deals at affordable prices. If you’re in the market for a new PC, we found an amazing offer at Best Buy that you need to check out. Right now, you can get the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with a Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon RX graphics, and a keyboard and mouse set for just $1,000. That’s $200 off the regular $1,200 price — a fantastic deal for everything you’re getting. Keep reading to learn about this robust gaming machine.

CyberPowerPC makes some of the best gaming desktops on the market at a wide range of prices, and this Gamer Master PC is no exception. It’s got a sleek exterior, powerful specifications, and comes with peripherals so you can start gaming out of the box. The exterior is sleek, with tasteful RGB lighting on the inside. Under the hood, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, a speedy six-core, 12-thread chip that handles both single-core and multi-core tasks with ease. So not only will it give you excellent gaming performance but it’s also a great processor for general productivity tasks. In addition, unlike some other gaming desktops, this supports Wi-Fi right out of the box, making it easy to set up if you don’t have a wired connection available.

There’s also 8GB of RAM and a 500GB solid-state drive, which is easily upgradeable later if you need more storage. As with any gaming PC, the most essential component is the graphics card. This configuration comes with an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU with 8GB of dedicated video memory. It’s a powerful graphics card that can run everything from competitive, high-FPS esports to demanding modern 3D titles. It should also be capable of handling new releases for the next few years, saving you the trouble of getting a new GPU to play the latest games.

If you’re interested in PC gaming, this computer is the perfect way to get started. Right now, you get the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master desktop for just $1,000, a $200 discount on the regular price of $1,200. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can — this deal could end at any time!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations