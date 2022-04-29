This gaming PC is $1,000 cheaper at Best Buy for today only

For many people, building a PC from scratch can be quite intimidating given all the different components there are to pick, and then make sure everything fits together correctly. While it’s fun to learn and gain that skill, some don’t have the time or inclination and would prefer to buy a pre-built PC so they can get straight to gaming. Well, today you’re in luck as Best Buy is having a great sale on a CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop, bringing the price down to just $1,750 from $2,750, a whopping $1,000 discount!

Probably the first thing you’ll want to know about is what type of GPU it has, and we’re happy to inform you that it’s running an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, which is quite literally the top-of-the-line GPU from AMD. That means it’s going to easily tear through pretty much any game at the highest graphical settings, assuming you aren’t running something a bit ridiculous like 4K at 144Hz. That being said, it can still power high-end gaming monitors like the ones in our gaming monitor deals, and even though it’s an AMD graphics card, it does come ready with Nvidia G-Sync, so if your monitor has that, it will be able to take advantage of it.

Along with the powerful GPU comes a powerful CPU in the form of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, which is also one of the most powerful CPUs on the market and even beats out Intel when you compare the Ryzen 9 5900x vs. the Intel Core i9 10900K, which is saying something given Intel’s domination of the market. As for the other specs, there are 16GB of RAM, which is enough for most users, and a 1TB SSD, which should also satisfy most users, although you’ll likely have to grab another internal SSD at some point.

All in all, this CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop is pretty powerful, and with Best Buy’s discounted price of $1,750, down from $2,750, you’re getting it for a steal. That being said, if it’s a bit too pricey for you or not exactly what you’re looking for, we do have some other gaming PC deals for you to look at.

