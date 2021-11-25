If you haven’t played CD Projekt Red’s futuristic open-world RPG, here’s your chance to purchase it for a very cheap price through this Cyberpunk 2077 Black Friday deal at Best Buy. While Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch was less than stellar, it’s still a game worth experiencing, even more so with the discount from this year’s Black Friday gaming deals. With this year’s best Black Friday deals, you can purchase Cyberpunk 2077 for just $20, after a $10 discount from its original price of $30.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 : $20, was $30 — VIEW DEAL

: $20, was $30 — Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X: $20, was $30 — VIEW DEAL

Today’s best Cyberpunk 2077 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Night City is a massive open world

Deep character customization

Your choices matter

Variety of missions and side quests

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 places you in the role of V, an urban mercenary in the megalopolis known as Night City. The open-world RPG offers seriously deep customization options for your character, not just in terms of looks but also cybernetic enhancements, skills, and playing style. Bring your version of V to life in an adventure where your choices affect the story and the world around you as you tackle challenging missions and side quests to earn money and build your reputation.

Night City is overwhelming at first, so you should check out Digital Trends’ Cyberpunk 2077 beginners’ guide to help you get started. You might also want to read up on our guides on making money fast and increasing your street cred. CD Projekt Red delayed all the updates and free DLC for the game to next year, which gives you more time to explore what Cyberpunk 2077 is offering right now.

It’s time to give Cyberpunk 2077 a chance, especially with Best Buy’s Black Friday deal for the open-world RPG. The retailer is offering a $10 discount on the game, bringing its price down to just $20 from its original price of $30 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s unclear how long stocks will last because Cyberpunk 2077 is a steal for this low price, so if you want to add it to your collection, you don’t have much time. Finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Should you shop this Cyberpunk 2077 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

It feels appropriate to wait for Cyber Monday before buying Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s actually not a good idea. That’s because there’s no assurance that the discount that Best Buy is offering for the open-world RPG for Black Friday will still be available on Cyber Monday. For this cheap price, there’s a chance that the retailer’s supply of the game will run out after Black Friday, and with no time for a restock, Cyberpunk 2077 might not appear among the retailer’s Cyber Monday deals.

If you want to make sure that Best Buy won’t further lower the price of Cyberpunk 2077 on Cyber Monday, it’s highly recommended that you buy the game through the retailer’s Black Friday deals first. If there’s no Cyber Monday deal for a cheaper price, at least you’ve secured your stock. However, if Best Buy sells Cyberpunk 2077 for less than $20, you can buy it, then either cancel the purchase you made on Black Friday or return the item once you receive it to get a refund.

