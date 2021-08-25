  1. Deals
This is the cheapest student laptop worth your money today

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

Need a computer for back-to-school that won’t break the bank? Check out these student laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and other laptop deals, and find the one that’s right for you. And you can upgrade your dorm room or home office setup with these desktop monitor deals. Or head to Dell, where you can find the amazingly cheap, 15-inch Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which is down to $270. That’s $119 off its regular price of $389. It’s impossible to get a laptop this good, for so cheap, so don’t sleep on this deal!

If you’re a student, this laptop is the perfect combination of performance and affordability. It’s performance is undergirded by an Intel Celeron Processor N4020 (4MB cache, up to 2.8 GHz), which is plenty fast. This is backed up by the Intel UHD Graphics 600 with shared graphics memory, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB M.2 Solid State Drive storage. This is more than enough heft to get you through any workday, with plenty of power for multitasking and larger programs (it comes fully loaded with Windows 10 Home — S mode).

The screen is impressive, too. The display is 15.6-inches, HD anti-glare, and LED-backlit, with a resolution of 1366 x 768. Also, Dell has included its Cinema software, so you’re guaranteed the best moving visuals. This includes CinemaColor to upgrade elements like color vibrancy, details, and contrast levels. Cinema Streaming will give you a stutter-free experience for both videos and music, and Cinema Sound will augment your audio to studio-quality, at any volume.

On top of all this, the Inspiron 15 3000 is light and super portable; perfect to bring to class, the library, or other dorm rooms — not to mention to travel with. And it’s built smart for connections: There’s an SD card reader, a USB Type 2.0 port, and an optical disk drive, as well as an HDMI port, two USB Type 3.0 ports, and a headphone and microphone audio jack.

This is a powerful, smart, loaded little PC laptop that can master all your everyday tasks, and support work, browsing, streaming, and more. And you can get it today for only $270. Beat that!

More laptop deals

Want to explore what other laptops are on offer for back-to-school? Check out our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$899 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,352 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,172 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP
