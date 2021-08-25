This is the cheapest student laptop worth your money today

Need a computer for back-to-school that won’t break the bank? Check out these student laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and other laptop deals, and find the one that’s right for you. And you can upgrade your dorm room or home office setup with these desktop monitor deals. Or head to Dell, where you can find the amazingly cheap, 15-inch Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which is down to $270. That’s $119 off its regular price of $389. It’s impossible to get a laptop this good, for so cheap, so don’t sleep on this deal!

If you’re a student, this laptop is the perfect combination of performance and affordability. It’s performance is undergirded by an Intel Celeron Processor N4020 (4MB cache, up to 2.8 GHz), which is plenty fast. This is backed up by the Intel UHD Graphics 600 with shared graphics memory, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB M.2 Solid State Drive storage. This is more than enough heft to get you through any workday, with plenty of power for multitasking and larger programs (it comes fully loaded with Windows 10 Home — S mode).

The screen is impressive, too. The display is 15.6-inches, HD anti-glare, and LED-backlit, with a resolution of 1366 x 768. Also, Dell has included its Cinema software, so you’re guaranteed the best moving visuals. This includes CinemaColor to upgrade elements like color vibrancy, details, and contrast levels. Cinema Streaming will give you a stutter-free experience for both videos and music, and Cinema Sound will augment your audio to studio-quality, at any volume.

On top of all this, the Inspiron 15 3000 is light and super portable; perfect to bring to class, the library, or other dorm rooms — not to mention to travel with. And it’s built smart for connections: There’s an SD card reader, a USB Type 2.0 port, and an optical disk drive, as well as an HDMI port, two USB Type 3.0 ports, and a headphone and microphone audio jack.

This is a powerful, smart, loaded little PC laptop that can master all your everyday tasks, and support work, browsing, streaming, and more. And you can get it today for only $270. Beat that!

More laptop deals

Want to explore what other laptops are on offer for back-to-school? Check out our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations