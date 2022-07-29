Working from home has a ton of perks, but working from a tiny laptop screen is definitely not one of them. Whether you’re bringing your job home with you or you’re doing your homework, you could certainly benefit from taking advantage of one of our picks for desktop monitor deals. Today’s awesome deal? Dell is hosting a $50 or 25% discount on its Dell 22 Monitor, taking the original price of $200 down to only $150. Need a new computer, too? Check out these desktop computer deals and keep reading to find out why the Dell 22 Monitor is worth your attention.

Coming in at 22 inches, the Dell 22 monitor is an upgrade from whatever size laptop screen you’re working with. If you have a desktop computer, the Dell 22 is exactly what you need to complete your machine. Whichever way you’re looking at it, you will immediately appreciate the Dell 22’s wide viewing angle, which allows you to get gorgeous FHD clarity and consistent views across a 178 degree/178 degree spread. Thanks to ComfortView, this display is easy on the eyes because it reduces flickering and harmful blue-light emissions.

If back and neck pain is keeping you down, keep on reading. The Dell 22 inch monitor allows for screen tiling and custom monitor height to fit the right adjustments for ergonomic comfort. It also comes with built-in speakers, saving you from having add yet another peripheral to your setup. You can connect to all modern and legacy systems with HDMI, VGA, and DP ports, and setup could not be easier because the power cable and an HDMI cable are included in the box.

If you’re still not sure which monitor to add to your setup, check out our picks for best curved monitors and best USB-C monitors. We can guarantee you that adding a little bit more screen real estate will be a game changer for your work from home or homework experience. Don’t miss your chance to grab this 22-inch monitor from Dell for only $150 and save $50 off the original price, which is a small price to pay for an instantly improved workspace.

