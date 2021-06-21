Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The summer Prime Day deals are officially here today, and if you didn’t shop during the early Prime Day weekend sales and are hunting around for the best Prime Day monitor deals, don’t limit your search to just Amazon. Other outlets are running their own Prime Day blowouts, and Dell has one of the best discounts going right now on the excellent 24-inch 144Hz gaming display that brings it down to an eye-popping $160. Read on to see why this might just be our favorite monitor deal for Prime Day.

Every PC gamer knows that a computer is only as good as the display it’s hooked up to, and that’s doubly true for gaming. Lag, stuttering, blurriness, poor color accuracy, and screen-tearing are quick ways to ruin your in-game experience, but that’s what you’ll get if the monitor you’re using isn’t up to scratch. The good news is that you don’t have to take out a loan to get a good gaming display nowadays, and the Dell S2421HGF 24-inch 144Hz monitor is one example that delivers a ton of value — especially at this low Prime Day price.

The Dell S2421HGF measures 24 inches diagonally and features a super-snappy 1ms response time that virtually eliminates frustrating input lag (making this a great pick for genres like fighting games and first-person shooters, where milliseconds count). It features a 1080p resolution which is perfect for its size, along with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Standard monitors built for work and basic use only feature a 60Hz refresh rate, which is typically sub-par for gaming. This 24-inch Dell monitor allows you to crank up the framerate to 60fps while mitigating annoyances like screen-tearing.

Another feature that helps with this is the monitor’s adaptive sync technology. It boasts AMD FreeSync Premium but is also officially certified to be Nvidia G-Sync compatible, meaning you can use it with both AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce graphics cards (we actually chose this display as our favorite budget-friendly pick in our best G-Sync monitors roundup). Just remember that you’ll need to use the DisplayPort instead of HDMI to take advantage of G-Sync.

All in all, for the money, the Dell S2421HGF is hard to beat if you’re after a solid 1080p gaming monitor on the cheap. The PC maker’s own Prime Day sale knocks the Dell 24-inch 144Hz gaming monitor down to just $160 after a deep 41% discount that saves you $110.

