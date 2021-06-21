  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away this 144Hz monitor for Prime Day

Dell S2421HGF 24-Inch Gaming Monitor

The summer Prime Day deals are officially here today, and if you didn’t shop during the early Prime Day weekend sales and are hunting around for the best Prime Day monitor deals, don’t limit your search to just Amazon. Other outlets are running their own Prime Day blowouts, and Dell has one of the best discounts going right now on the excellent 24-inch 144Hz gaming display that brings it down to an eye-popping $160. Read on to see why this might just be our favorite monitor deal for Prime Day.

Every PC gamer knows that a computer is only as good as the display it’s hooked up to, and that’s doubly true for gaming. Lag, stuttering, blurriness, poor color accuracy, and screen-tearing are quick ways to ruin your in-game experience, but that’s what you’ll get if the monitor you’re using isn’t up to scratch. The good news is that you don’t have to take out a loan to get a good gaming display nowadays, and the Dell S2421HGF 24-inch 144Hz monitor is one example that delivers a ton of value — especially at this low Prime Day price.

The Dell S2421HGF measures 24 inches diagonally and features a super-snappy 1ms response time that virtually eliminates frustrating input lag (making this a great pick for genres like fighting games and first-person shooters, where milliseconds count). It features a 1080p resolution which is perfect for its size, along with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Standard monitors built for work and basic use only feature a 60Hz refresh rate, which is typically sub-par for gaming. This 24-inch Dell monitor allows you to crank up the framerate to 60fps while mitigating annoyances like screen-tearing.

Another feature that helps with this is the monitor’s adaptive sync technology. It boasts AMD FreeSync Premium but is also officially certified to be Nvidia G-Sync compatible, meaning you can use it with both AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce graphics cards (we actually chose this display as our favorite budget-friendly pick in our best G-Sync monitors roundup). Just remember that you’ll need to use the DisplayPort instead of HDMI to take advantage of G-Sync.

All in all, for the money, the Dell S2421HGF is hard to beat if you’re after a solid 1080p gaming monitor on the cheap. The PC maker’s own Prime Day sale knocks the Dell 24-inch 144Hz gaming monitor down to just $160 after a deep 41% discount that saves you $110.

More Prime Day monitor deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day monitor deals happening today — we’ve rounded up some of the best below:

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$259 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor (Amazon Renewed)

$280 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games.
Buy at Amazon

Dell S2721HSX 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor

$230 $300
Get the most out of your home office with this 27-inch Dell monitor, maximizing space, brightness, and utility for any computer setup, no matter the budget.
Buy at Dell
