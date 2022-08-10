Get this 24-inch monitor for $140 in the Dell Back-to-School sale

Seeking out the best monitor deals is the best way to improve your productivity. Extra screen space means extra room to work effectively, and that’s before we get into the other benefits such as easing eyestrain. Courtesy of Dell’s Back-to-School sale, you can buy the Dell 24-inch Monitor for $140 saving you a considerable $80 off the usual price. A great way to enhance your workspace for less, you’ll need to be fast as the Dell sale ends soon. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.

Why you should buy the Dell 24 Monitor

Dell frequently makes some of the best monitors around and that reputation is slowly creeping through to the best budget monitors as well. In the case of the Dell 24 Monitor, it has all the essentials that are sure to improve how you work. Whether you usually use a desktop PC with a smaller monitor hooked up to it, you’re looking to run dual monitors, or you need something to plug into your laptop, the Dell 24 Monitor is a reliable option.

It offers a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 60Hz via VGA or up to 75Hz when connected via HDMI. A full 250 nits of brightness proves useful while response times of 5ms to 12ms depending on the situation are useful for working, albeit not ideal for gaming purposes. A choice of HDMI 1.4 or VGA means plenty of flexibility there, too.

However, it’s the Dell extras that stand out the most with the Dell 24 Monitor. It has slim bezels for the price so it doesn’t take up as much room as you would expect. It also has a 23% smaller stand than previous models with a cable holder and built-in power supply unit meaning it’s more clutter-free, too. As expected from Dell, it also uses the company’s ComfortView feature to cut back on eyestrain. The latter is particularly useful if you work from home and you’re worried about having to stare at your monitor for too long throughout the day, as it really makes a difference.

Well designed with the professional in mind, the Dell 24 Monitor is normally priced at $220 but right now, it’s down to only $140 at Dell. An appealing proposition, snap it up now while stocks last. The sale won’t stick around forever.

