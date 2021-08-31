  1. Deals
Dell 27-inch monitors are ridiculously cheap during Labor Day sales

The right monitor can not only make work, viewing, and gaming more efficient, it can upgrade your enjoyment — especially when paired with the right computer, be it desktop or laptop. Check out these desktop monitor deals, desktop computer deals, and laptop deals for the perfect match. In fact, right now, at Dell, you can score $120 off a 27-inch Dell 27 S2721HN Monitor; at the same time you can save $80 on the 27-inch Dell 27 SE2722H Monitor. These are top-tier monitors that will augment everything that comes across their screens, and they can be yours, for way less, only at Dell.

27-inch Dell 27 SE2722H Monitor — $170, was $250

A 27-inch Dell monitor with a man in a dynamic pose on the screen.

One of Digital Trends’ best monitors for 2021, the 27-inch Dell 27 SE2722H is a well-sized monitor that is as practical as it is versatile. It has a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details and the brightest colors, designed with ultra-slim bezels so that you can see more of the action (or work) that you need. If you’re planning on using this monitor for activities outside of studies, or work, there’s the capacity for AMD’s FreeSync technology, which means tear-free visuals during gaming, especially with a fast response time of up to 4ms and a refresh rate of up to 75Hz. It’s compact and comes with a built-in power supply unit and cable holder, so you don’t have to worry about extra wires taking over your work area. Finally, it’s designed with an adjustable tilt for the best angles and is equipped with ComfortView, reducing the blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue.

27-inch Dell 27 S2721HN Monitor — $190, was $310

Dell S2721HN MOnitor

The Dell 27-inch S2721HN Monitor has an incredibly sleek and stylish appearance and helps your work area look even better with space-saving features that keep clutter off your desk. The 27-inches screen includes 1920 x 1080 HD resolution, and a 16:9 aspect ratio, with a refresh rate of 75Hz and support for 16.7 Million colors. If you’re a gamer, enjoy watching fast action, or use graphics-heavy programs, you’ll really appreciate the 4ms response time. Plus, there’s an LED Edgelight backlighting system to provide added brightness and clarity, as well as anti-glare technology. To help keep things organized on-screen, there’s also Dell EasyArrange which can keep all your different windows, programs, and tabs sorted. In terms of compatibility, you’ll find two HDMI ports, which means it’s ready for any peripheral or attachment. All this for less than $200!

