Grab a new video conferencing monitor while it’s $140 off

With the working world becoming increasingly remote, the need for a great desktop monitor is becoming more and more necessary. There are some great desktop monitor deals taking place right now, including a $140 savings on the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor. This savings drops the monitor’s price to just $550 at Dell, down from its regular price of $690. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and there are a lot of desktop computer deals taking place to pair the monitor with as well.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor

The Dell C2722DE video conferencing monitor is the perfect monitor for people who collaborate or otherwise work remotely on a fairly regular basis. It’s specifically certified for Microsoft Teams, and works well and sets up easily with the best videoconferencing software for Windows and MacOS. It even allows you to join meetings and respond to notifications within Microsoft Teams with a dedicated button, which also allows you to launch the Teams application. Meetings are as immersive as ever with the Dell 27-inch video conferencing monitor, as it has an integrated pop-up IR camera, dual 5-watt speakers, and a noise-canceling microphone.

Collaboration is an engaging experience with the Dell 27-inch video conferencing monitor. The pop-up camera sports Full HD resolution, and the 27-inch display is plenty of screen real estate to see everyone attending meetings. Conveniences like USB-C connectivity allow you to connect the best laptops to the Dell 27-inch video conferencing monitor. Dell’s Display Manager software allows you to easily tile multiple applications with 38 pre-set window partitions. If you prefer to go more minimalist with your video conferencing hardware, the best laptops for video conferencing can do the trick, and if you’re new to the world of working remotely, you can always refer to our pro tips for improving the quality of your video calls.

You can pair the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor with any of the laptop deals taking place right now, or you can take it home alone with this deal that drops its price to just $550. That’s a $140 savings from its regular price of $690, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

