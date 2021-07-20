  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away 4K and OLED monitors today

Whether you’re looking to up your game at work, creatively, or for gaming, the best way can be with a brand new monitor, like the ones you’ll find on sale in these desktop monitor deals. And right now, at Dell, you can score an amazing $200 off a 32-inch Dell Curved 4K UHD Monitor, and even more amazingly, save $1,550 on a 55-inch Alienware 55 OLED Monitor. It’s hard to beat discounts like this. And if you’re a gamer, you’ll be impossible to beat when taking on opponents with the clarity and immersive experience that monitors like these can provide. Today only, Dell is basically giving them away, so don’t miss out!

Dell 32-inch Curved 4K UHD Monitor — $350, was $550

Image of Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor
Daniel Martin/Screenshot

The wonderful thing about a curved monitor is that it basically surrounds you — unobtrusively, of course. But you get the very best gaming, work, or creative experience by having your screen not only in front of you but in your periphery as well. This monitor offers a three-sided, ultra-thin bezel design with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), providing the utmost clarity, as well as HDR content playback. The curbed monitor expands your field of vision while providing an absurdly large range of colors and the greatest depth of contrast. And for gamers, there’s the smoothest experience ever with AMD FreeSync technology. But it’s not just about looks; there’s top-tier sound with built-in dual 5W speakers, and you’ll save your eyes with ComfortView, especially with extended viewing. Dual HDMI ports allow you to switch functions with ease, and picture-by-picture allows you to choose split-screen as well as other setups for versatility in multitasking. Easily adjustable and infinitely versatile, nothing will get you into your games, work, or content like Dell’s 32-inch Curved 4K UHD Monitor.

Alienware 55-inch OLED Monitor — $2,500, was $4,050

Alienware AW5520QF

It’s hard to argue with size, especially when something this big presents visuals this beautiful. If anything can immerse you in a game effectively, it’s a monitor that overwhelms your senses while at the same time giving you the clarity and responsiveness to maintain absolute control. Alienware’s 55-inch OLED monitor offers the paramount visual experience, with an OLED display (which gives you an almost infinite contrast ratio), a cinematic color gamut of 98.5% DCI-P3, and 4K resolution. At the same time, a 120Hz refresh rate will allow you to react in real time (image refresh time is 0.5 milliseconds), while AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible technology keeps things smooth. And because Alienware always has gamers on their mind, they included extra features like a customizable on-screen display, a large variety of ports to accommodate different consoles and peripherals, and a remote control so that you can change inputs with ease. It’s the ultimate gaming monitor — for way less.

More monitor deals

Looking for something in between these sizes or with different features? Check out our roundup of monitors below.

Acer SB220Q 21.5 Inch 1080p IPS Monitor

$100 $110
Priced at under $100, this monitor is great thanks to it's FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and thin-bezel design. It even has a VGA port for classic connections, too.
Buy at Amazon

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$320 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$185 $200
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$150 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Monitor

$148 $160
This 24-inch Sceptre 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon
