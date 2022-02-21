Save $150 with this Presidents Day curved gaming monitor deal

Your games are only as beautiful as your monitor can display them. If you just snagged one of our gaming PC deals, you’ll be looking for gaming monitor deals to match. Thankfully, Presidents Day sales are exploding today. You should consider a curved display. The curve helps create a more immersive experience, so you can get an expansive view of the 3D environment around you. This curved monitor deal on Dell’s website is definitely one to consider. Right now, you can pick up the Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $290, which is a massive $150 discount from the regular price of $440. That’s an absolute steal of a price for a high-performance panel like this one.

When you’re looking for the best gaming monitors, there are a few things you need to watch out for. You need a panel with great display quality, exceptional performance, and features focused on gamers. This Dell Curved Gaming Monitor ticks all those boxes. It’s equipped with a 32-inch curved QHD panel with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, which is great for both gaming and productivity. The VA panel has a 3000:1 contrast ratio that makes for amazingly deep blacks and vibrant colors, along with 350 nits of brightness. There’s also an antiglare coating around the display, so you don’t have to worry about using it in natural daylight. If you’re planning to pair this with other devices like consoles or gaming laptop deals, then you’ll appreciate the abundance of input options, including one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports.

This panel has virtually every feature you could need in a modern gaming display. It supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate with DisplayPort 1.2 and 144Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.0, so you can take full advantage of the power of your graphics card. This gives you the competitive edge in titles where a single frame matters, especially first-person shooters and real-time strategy games. You won’t notice any lag, stuttering, or screen tearing either, thanks to the 1ms MPRT response time and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. There’s ventilation on the back of the monitor that ensures proper heat dissipation, along with a Comfort View setting to reduce blue-light emissions so you can go on marathon gaming sessions without trouble. If you don’t want to open up software for it, you can even get a timer and FPS counter directly on the display itself.

If you’re looking for the perfect monitor to take your gameplay to the next level, then you don’t want to miss out on this one. Right now, you can pick up the Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $290, which is a $150 discount on the regular price of $440. Hit that Buy Now button right now and get it from Dell’s website while it’s still in stock!

