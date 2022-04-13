 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap this 32-inch curved monitor is today

If you recently purchased a gaming computer, you’re likely looking for excellent gaming monitor deals to pair with it. These specialized screens can get quite pricey, especially if you’re looking for big, curved displays. Fortunately, we found the perfect deal from Dell for a high-quality curved gaming monitor. You can pick up the Dell 32-inch S3222HG gaming monitor for just $280, a massive $170 off the regular price of $450. That’s a fantastic price for such a great screen! Keep reading to discover why this should be your next gaming monitor.

You should watch out for a few things if you’re in the market for a gaming monitor. It should have a great refresh rate and response time, solid color accuracy, and a curve is always a bonus. This 32-inch S3222HG curved gaming monitor from Dell ticks all of those boxes, which is why we consider it one of the best curved monitors you can get at this price point. The massive, full HD VA panel has excellent contrast, a brightness level of up to 350 nits, and excellent color reproduction covering 99% of the sRGB color gamut. That means you’ll be able to see your games in the most visually stunning way possible, whether they’re lush 3D environments or vivid 2D sidescrollers.

The S3222HG also has a 1800R curve, which means that you’ll be able to see more of the screen without having to tilt your head. This makes your experience much more immersive and improves your field of view. Not only will you be able to take in more of the environment, but you’ll also gain a competitive edge in first-person shooters. The panel has a refresh rate of 165Hz and an MPRT response time of 1ms, which means you can expect smooth framerates and minimal input lag. The included stand is height-adjustable, with a tilt of up to 21 degrees and built-in cable management. You also have a great selection of inputs, with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a headphone-out jack.

This is an excellent monitor for anyone, and it’s even better because of this amazing deal from Dell. Today, you can get the S3222HG 32-inch gaming monitor for just $280, a significant $170 discount on the regular price of $450. This deal won’t last forever, so make sure to hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible before you miss out!

