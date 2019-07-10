Dell slashes prices on Vizio, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs before Prime Day

Share

Keen to take home some of the Benjamins being thrown around for Amazon Prime Day 2019, Dell has kicked off an online shopping bonanza of its own. It’s called Black Friday in July, and akin to the real deal, the most significant discounts come in the form of must-have 4K TVs, including a 50-inch Vizio and a 75-inch Samsung QLED.

Just as we’ve done for Amazon Prime Day 2019, we dove straight into Dell’s catalog, magnifying glass in hand, to examine the deals, separating the good from the bad. The result? Three fantastic 4K TVs that are absolutely worth your hard-earned cash if you’re looking to step into the wonderful world of 4K (Ultra HD) this summer.

50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $300

We’ve long said that Vizio churns out some of the best 4K TVs on the market, and that rings true for the 50-inch V-Series, which is now on sale for $300 — down $60. Granted, that may not seem like a hefty discount, but when you factor in the fact the TV usually costs $360, it’s a hefty 17% off and that’s nothing to scoff at.

Just like the rest of the televisions on the list, the V-Series comes equipped with a 4K Upscaler for taking standard HD and Full HD content and morphing it into a higher 4K resolution, as well as multi-format HDR. Unlike the others, however, the Vizio has a Chromecast baked in right under the hood for enhanced streaming capabilities.

70-inch LG 4K Smart TV — $900

The 70-inch LG 70UM7370PUA, on the other hand, takes the basic features found on the Vizio V-Series and merges them with LG’s WebOS smart software. While there’s no Chromecast on board, WebOS is home to all the top streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and has Google Assistant to boot.

In terms of savings, Dell has knocked a considerable $300 off the usual $1,200 price tag, dropping the 70-inch down to $900. That’s a fair amount more than the retailer is asking for the 50-inch Vizio, but let’s not forget: it’s a lot larger. Do the math, and you’re paying around $20 per additional inch, with a big-brand premium tacked on.

75-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV — $2,000

Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs are the best all-rounders in the business, utilizing so-called quantum dots to allow the television to tap into a wider color spectrum and achieve a higher brightness than a standard LED TV. That results in more vibrant, vivid visuals that self-proclaimed TV aficionados are bound to fall in love with.

That all sounds fantastic, but we should add that, even though it’s faced a $1,000 price cut, at $2,000 the 75-inch Samsung Q60 on offer won’t be for everyone. It — like all QLED TVs — is an acquired taste that appeals to tech-fiends and movie buffs alike. For your everyday convenience viewer, it will likely be considered overkill.

Alas, if you’re looking to spruce up your entertainment setup with one of the finest 4K TVs on the market, the Samsung Q60 is the way to go. It’s armed with all the usual features, such as a 4K Upscaler for spinning HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, multi-format HDR, and smart software for tapping into streaming services.

At the higher price point, however, you’re getting the premier versions of those tools. The 4K Upscaler, which Samsung calls its UHD Engine, is a lot more accurate; there are various different forms of HDR supported that aren’t found on the latter, appealing to movie-lovers; and the smart software is among the smoothest in town.

But then again, would you expect anything less for $2,000?

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings on everything from clothing and home appliances to toothbrushes and televisions.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.