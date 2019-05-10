Share

Black Friday isn’t for another six months, but that hasn’t stopped Dell from taking a sledgehammer to its prices — knocking up to 40% off some of LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio’s 4K Smart TVs. We know searching through an endless stream of products can be a little daunting, so we’ve plucked out some of the best on offer.

Oh, and before we forget: Dell is also throwing in a free eGift Card with every order, with the total value depending on the cost of the item on offer. The lowest credit note we found is $50, and that comes bundled with a 43-inch LG LED TV at $250; and the steepest is $450, and that’s included with a 55-inch OLED at $2,000.

Vizio 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $300

You’d be hard pressed to find a better television for $300 than this 43-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV. It’s equipped with all the features you could ever need, like three HDMI slots, an integrated Chromecast, and HDR. Like most the other 4K TVs on the market, it also takes standard Full HD material and spins it into 4K for the best possible picture.

Unlike the rest of the deals outlined, the savings on this one aren’t as clear at first. The TV at hand typically retails for $350, and Dell has only wiped $50 off it to drop it down to $300. But there’s more to it than that. Dell is also throwing in a free $100 eGift Card, essentially slashing the price by a total of $150 — which is a much more attractive proposition.

LG 49-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $500

There are a number of great deals on reasonably sized LG Smart TVs floating around at the moment, but this is one of the best we’ve seen, with the 49SK8000PUA slashed down to $500 from $900. That’s a fantastic price for a 4K LED Smart TV that’s armed with Google Assistant, can upscale Full HD content to 4K, and has four HDMI ports.

Samsung 55-inch Q7 4K QLED Smart TV — $1,498

QLED TVs are among the best on the market (in fact, we named them the best in our QLED vs. OLED comparison), and now you have the chance to own one for $500 less than usual. The model in question is the curved 55-inch Samsung Q7, delivering crisp, bright colors and strong contrast, as well as all the standard features bundled on 4K TVs.

LG 86-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $2,200

If you’re looking for something with some heft to sit at the center of your home entertainment setup, turn your attention to this 86-inch LG 4K LED Smart TV. It comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect to find on an LG 4K TV, including multi-format HDR, which fuses HDR10 and HLG to extract more detail from low-light scenes.

Here’s the kicker: At $2,200, the 86-inch LG 86UK6570AUA is far from cheap, but when you factor in the fact it usually retails for $4,500 it’s a bargain. Something worth noting, however, is that Dell is offering customers the option to split the price over a 48-month period for $116 per month, totaling $5,568 — that’s a whopping $3,350 in interest. If you take that route, you’ll be forking out $1,068 more than the regular sticker price, and that’s the last thing we want to see.

With that in mind, if none of the above TVs in your price bracket tickled your fancy, we’d suggest checking out our extensive list of the best 4K TV deals, before rushing to enter into a high-interest arrangement with Dell.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our best tech deals page.