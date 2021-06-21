  1. Deals
Alienware gaming monitor price cut in half! Upgrade your setup for Prime Day

By

Today and tomorrow, June 21 and 22, will be the best time to get some awesome Prime Day deals on gaming gear, including new desktops, laptops, peripherals, controllers, consoles, and so much more! You name it, there’s probably a deal for it!

As part of its Doorbusters sale, Dell has discounted some awesome gaming monitors. First up is the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s half off, at $253 but it also includes a $25 Dell eGift card. You can use that gift card to buy even more gaming gear. The Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor is also on sale for $800. Check them out below.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – $253 + $25 eGift Card, was $510

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521HF

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features a super fluid and fast 240Hz refresh rate, with a “true” 1ms response time that helps eliminate ghosting and other blurring problems. The monitor is 24.5 inches with an FHD 1080p HD resolution, and support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies. No matter which graphics card you have in your rig, you can take advantage of the card-specific features.

Dell has cut the price of its Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) by half, bringing the price to $253. You’re saving $258 on the deal, BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! You also get a $25 Dell eGift card with your purchase, which you can use to get more gear.

Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – $800, was $1,520

Alienware AW3420DW 34 Curved Gaming Monitor

It’s big, it’s curved, and it offers some excellent performance features for the size, like a 2ms response time. The Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor features a 1900R WQHD high resolution with a 21:9 display ratio. You put this thing on your desk and you won’t need multiple monitors to see all the action. You also get customizable RGB thanks to the AlienFX lighting system.

Dell is offering the beautiful, 34-inch curved monitor for $800, which is $720 off the full price ($1,520). You won’t find a better deal on this monitor, or anything quite like it!

More Prime Day gaming monitor deals available now

Not a fan of Alienware or the monitors on sale? There are plenty of other Prime Day monitor deals going on. You can see all of the best sales below.

Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$335 $500
This gaming monitor from Lenovo offers Wide Quad HD resolution on a 21:9 ultra-wide 34-inch display, with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Amazon

LG UltraGear 32-Inch 1440p 165Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$323 $400
Appreciate your games even more on this 2K Quad HD monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution. This 32-inch gaming display also features a fast response time and a 165Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Gaming 27-Inch Curved 1080p 144Hz G-Sync/FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$230 $300
If 1080p is good enough for you, then this gaming monitor from Dell is a fantastic and versatile choice thanks to its smooth refresh rate and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.
Buy at Dell

Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-Inch 1440p 120Hz Monitor

$990
No top-tier gaming setup is complete without the Alienware AW3420DW monitor. With a curved, ultrawide display in 3440x1440p and a 120Hz refresh rate, this monitor is a hardcore gamer's delight.
Buy at Amazon

Gigabyte G27F 27-Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$230 $250
Guaranteed to give you smooth gameplay, this 27" Full HD Gigabyte monitor has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth picture and full immersion.
Buy at Newegg
BACKORDERED

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$400 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

