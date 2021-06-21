Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Today and tomorrow, June 21 and 22, will be the best time to get some awesome Prime Day deals on gaming gear, including new desktops, laptops, peripherals, controllers, consoles, and so much more! You name it, there’s probably a deal for it!

As part of its Doorbusters sale, Dell has discounted some awesome gaming monitors. First up is the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s half off, at $253 but it also includes a $25 Dell eGift card. You can use that gift card to buy even more gaming gear. The Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor is also on sale for $800. Check them out below.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – $253 + $25 eGift Card, was $510

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features a super fluid and fast 240Hz refresh rate, with a “true” 1ms response time that helps eliminate ghosting and other blurring problems. The monitor is 24.5 inches with an FHD 1080p HD resolution, and support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies. No matter which graphics card you have in your rig, you can take advantage of the card-specific features.

Dell has cut the price of its Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) by half, bringing the price to $253. You’re saving $258 on the deal, BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! You also get a $25 Dell eGift card with your purchase, which you can use to get more gear.

Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – $800, was $1,520

It’s big, it’s curved, and it offers some excellent performance features for the size, like a 2ms response time. The Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor features a 1900R WQHD high resolution with a 21:9 display ratio. You put this thing on your desk and you won’t need multiple monitors to see all the action. You also get customizable RGB thanks to the AlienFX lighting system.

Dell is offering the beautiful, 34-inch curved monitor for $800, which is $720 off the full price ($1,520). You won’t find a better deal on this monitor, or anything quite like it!

More Prime Day gaming monitor deals available now

Not a fan of Alienware or the monitors on sale? There are plenty of other Prime Day monitor deals going on. You can see all of the best sales below.

