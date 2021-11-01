Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset discounted at Dell for Black Friday

If you’ve already started trolling for the best Black Friday deals, here’s one you should probably snap up immediately. You can save $32 on this deal for an Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, and at just $68 instead of its regular $100 list price, this is the lowest we’ve ever seen this highly rated gaming headset.

For sure, there will be plenty of Black Friday gaming headset deals, but your chances of finding a better bargain on 7.1 surround sound headphones are dim indeed. Like many other tech sites, Dell released select Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year — no doubt spurred on by Amazon’s early October Black Friday kickoff. The early Dell Black Friday deals have Black Friday pricing, according to Dell, but there are only limited quantities so you’d better not hesitate.

Alienware products have a well-deserved reputation for performance, value, and durability. The Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset is a wired headset with a standard 3.5mm audio jack. This deal is available in one color only: Lunar Light.

The 7.1 surround sound delivers sound in seven channels plus bass. There are only two earpads, but Alienware’s USB DAC (digital-to-analog converter) conveys the proper positioning for each channel. Frequency response is 20,000-40,000Hz, which is roughly the lowest sound frequency humans can hear and twice the highest frequency that most of us hear. That extra upper 20,000Hz doesn’t go to waste — it can add depth and color to audio signaling.

One reason the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset has remained a popular bestseller is its versatility. In addition to excelling as gaming gear, this headset is also an efficient tool for clear conversation. The integrated boom microphone is unidirectional so you won’t compete with room noise or ambient outdoor sounds when you speak. That feature helps if you’re talking to a gaming team member or on video teleconference calls. The mic also has active noise canceling to further eliminate distractions.

The possibly sad news is that in the time it took to read this far, Dell may have sold out its inventory of AW510H Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headsets. Anytime you can get a 32% discount on hot tech goods is worth a look, but with a superlative product such as this Alienware gaming headset, looking too long could cost you the chance to buy a pair. At only $68 instead of its regular $100 list price, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset is as close to being a no-brainer as buying tech gets.

