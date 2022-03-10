This Alienware gaming laptop is $400 off today

If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, then you can’t go wrong with Alienware. They’ve been known for powerful gaming machines for a long time now, which is why we highlight the brand’s gaming laptop deals whenever they’re available. Today, you can pick up a fantastic offer for an Alienware gaming machine on Dell’s website. Get the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop for just $2,100, which is a $400 discount on the regular price of $2,500. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals you can pick up right now.

The 15-inch Alienware m15 R6 is an incredibly impressive machine. As soon as you open it up, you’ll see the striking, gamer-oriented design with a sturdy build. Inside, it’s equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H, which has eight cores and 16 threads clocked up to 4.60 GHz. The CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for graphics, along with 8GB of dedicated video memory. That gives it plenty of power to take on the most demanding modern titles, from immersive open-world games to competitive shooters at high frame rates. You’ll be able to play most games in high settings, too. On top of that, you’ll get 1TB of speedy SSD storage to keep all of your games, as well as 16 GB of DDR4 memory to support multitasking.

This computer is also equipped with plenty of features that make it one of the best gaming laptops in this price range. The Full HD, 15.6-inch display has a 360Hz refresh rate and comes with Nvidia G-Sync for extremely smooth gaming, which means it has an even better display than most gaming monitor deals. It has a new, more efficient cooling system called Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling, reducing the likelihood of thermal throttling and helping keep performance consistent throughout. The keyboard also has a unique design, with switches co-developed with Cherry built to come close to the feeling of a mechanical keyboard. You get customizable RGB lighting on various parts of the laptop, including the background thermal exhaust pipes, the logo, and the keyboard. The included Alienware Command Center lets you set all your color preferences, adjust your cooling and power efficiency, and automatically apply your settings to different games.

The Alienware m15 R6 is an absolute monster of a laptop, and it’s even better because of the massive discount you can get today at Dell’s website. Right now, you can pick it up for just $2,100, which is $400 off the standard price of $2,500. Hit the Buy Now button as soon as possible because there’s no telling when this deal ends!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations