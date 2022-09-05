 Skip to main content
Dell Labor Day Sale Knocks $680 off This Powerful Alienware Gaming PC

Albert Bassili
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

If you’ve been even tangentially informed about the computer industry in the last decade, then you’re probably familiar with Alienware and its incredible history. While It isn’t at the heights of market share that it used to be, it still has some great products like the Alienware Aurora R10, which is currently discounted by Alienware in their Labor Day sales down to just $1,200 from $1,880 — a massive $680 discount that can be put towards one of the best gaming monitor deals happening today.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition

One of the first things folks always want to know about with gaming PCs is the GPU, and we’re happy to say that the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition has an RTX 3060, a mid-tier GPU that should see you handle even modern games at medium-to-high settings if you’re running at either higher resolutions or higher refresh rates. That’s especially great if you’re big into free-to-play games or shooters where the refresh rate is more important than resolution, so you could easily hit 1080p and 165Hz+ if you need that faster refresh. You’ll also be happy to note that it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, a similarly mid-to-high tier part that can handle simultaneous streaming and gaming, if you’re planning to do that, and likewise deal with productivity apps easily.

Other internals includes 16GB of RAM, which is what we’d expect for a mid-tier gaming PC and should be more than enough if you’re the type of person who doesn’t always close down their apps or browsers (don’t worry, we do it too). Storage is a 512GB SSD, which is a bit on the lower end for a desktop PC, so if you have the know-how to install an HDD, we will encourage you to do that when you get ahold of your new desktop. It also has Wi-Fi 6, so if you decide on a wireless experience, you shouldn’t have too much of a hit in latency and overall speed.

All in all, the Aurora R10 is a great mid-tier gaming desktop that’s going for a pretty great price at $1,200, especially when you consider that the RTX 3060 on its own can go for $400 on Amazon. That said, if you want a few different options, there are some other great gaming PC deals you can look at.

