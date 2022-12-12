This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $530 off

If you don’t know how to buy a gaming desktop, we’d recommend the Aurora R13, a quite beastly gaming desktop. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Alienware has been in the gaming PCs and laptop space for well over a decade now, and while their builds tend to be pricey, they’re powerful and always come in really interesting-looking cases. Luckily, there are some great gaming PC deals you can take advantage of, like this one from Dell that’s discounting the Aurora R13 down to $2,300 from $2,830.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13

You’re probably most interested in what GPU the R13 has, and you’ll be surprised to know it comes packed with an RTX 3080Ti, an impressive GPU for the price. Not only is it one of the best GPUs on the market besides the RTX 3090 and the RTX 40 series, but it can also certainly run 4k games at high graphical settings. In fact, you might even be able to take advantage of some of these gaming monitor deals, and while it still might struggle to push 144Hz at 4k, you can play around with the graphical settings to get it to work. As for the CPU, you get the mid-to-high-end 12th Gen Intel i7-12700F, which is great for gaming and will do well with productivity and heavier editing work.

Regarding RAM, you get 16GB of DDR5, some of the fastest RAM on the market right now, and is more than enough for most use cases. As for storage, you get a 1TB NVMe SSD, which is quite a lot to get you started, although an upgrade might be warranted down the line. Besides that, the Aurora R13 comes with Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a cool-looking case. Dell also throws in a keyboard and mouse, although we’d probably ditch those and grab one of these gaming mice and gaming keyboards.

All in all, the Aurora R13 is probably one of the best gaming desktops on the market, especially given the discount from Dell, bringing it down to $2,300. In fact, an RTX 3080 Ti alone can easily cost $1,200, so $1,100 for the case and other specs is a truly excellent deal.

