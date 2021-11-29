Alienware gaming chair down to lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday

If you’ve been shopping Cyber Monday deals, you may already be aware that Dell Cyber Monday deals are some of the best we’ve seen. The current sale on the Alienware Gaming Chair is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Dell is offering their best-selling gaming chair for just $330, which is a savings of $70 on the regularly priced $400 chair. If you’re in the market for a new gaming chair or looking for a special gift for the gamer in your life, this is the deal for you. But don’t wait to take advantage of this sale; the best Cyber Monday deals tend to sell out quickly.

This racing-style gaming chair from Dell is for gamers of all levels but will stand up to the use of extreme gamers. Designed with a wide range of adjustability that gives games the best comfort and ergonomic support in every position and for extended periods. The high backrest is designed to provide the best neck, shoulder, and lumbar supports. The interior foam density tests well above the standard High Resiliency foam — standard High Resiliency foam sits at around 2.5 pounds per cubic foot. In contrast, Alienware foam stands up to 4 pounds per cubic foot. The elasticity of the foam helps prolong the life of the chair and is a testament to the overall durability of the chair.

The S5000’s seat and backrest are padded with high-quality microfiber infused with Coffee Ground. This patented technology makes the material odor controlled and quick-drying for increased hygiene and comfort. The chair’s embroidery is made of silver thread which has long been hailed for its antibacterial properties. Silver is proven to interrupt bacteria’s ability to form chemical bonds and thus, prevents their survival.

The wheels on the gaming chair are engineered for quiet operation and are resistant to picking up foreign objects and debris. The 5-star base of the chair is made from aluminum alloy, which keeps the chair solid and stable while remaining lightweight. The chair is also fitted with industrial-quality Class-4 Gas Lift cylinders for added durability and ease of use. The lift ensures that your chair remains at the height you set it at. There is also a tilt-lock so you can keep your chair in the perfect position.

Added accessories include the memory foam neck support and lumbar cushions (both come with this deal). When you buy this chair from Dell, you can rest assured that your purchase is protected as it comes with a two-year workmanship warranty from the date of purchase. If your Alienware Gaming Chair S5000 experiences a breach of quality within two years of purchase, they will repair or replace it.

