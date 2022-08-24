Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today

After splurging on gaming PC deals, your next order of business is to invest in gaming monitor deals. You don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on a gaming desktop that can run the latest games on the highest settings, only to be disappointed that you won’t appreciate the graphics because your screen is outdated and basic. If you’ve already used up most of your budget on your computer, don’t worry because Dell has just launched a surprise sale on a variety of gaming monitors.

Dell is offering a lot of options, but here are three gaming monitors that we think will catch your attention. The 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is down to $250, after a $180 discount to its original price of $430; the 32-inch Dell S3222HG curved gaming monitor is down to $267, after a $183 discount to its original price of $450; and the 27-inch Alienware AW2720HF monitor is down to $330, after a $230 discount to its original price of $560. After purchasing a new screen, you’ll be able to take advantage of all kinds of gaming deals for your PC, but you have to act fast because we’re not sure how long these lowered prices will last.

Dell S2522HG 25-inch gaming monitor — $250, was $430

The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is one of the more affordable options if you need a new screen for your gaming PC, but it doesn’t sacrifice quality to bring down its price. It comes with a 25-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, and ultra-thin bezels on three sides so that there will be no distractions from the screen’s borders. It also features an up to 240Hz refresh rate, which is how fast the image on the monitor is updated, and an up to 1ms gray-to-gray response time, which indicates how quickly image transitions are shown, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is compatible with both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which reduces graphic distortions like screen tearing and stuttering.

Dell S3222HG 32-inch curved gaming monitor — $267, was $450

The advantages of a curved display over their flat counterparts include a more immersive experience, especially with single-player games, as well as reduced glare and reflections. You can enjoy these benefits with the Dell S3222HG curved gaming monitor, which features a 32-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 1800R curvature that enhances your field of vision while you play. It comes with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, a gray-to-gray response time of 4ms, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Variable Fresh Rate. If your gaming sessions last for several hours at a time, the Dell S3222HG curved gaming monitor will be able to keep up because the uniquely designed vents at the back provide improved heat dispersal.

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch monitor — $330, was $560

Alienware, the Dell-owned brand behind the Alienware 34 QD-OLED that Digital Trends considers the top option among the best gaming monitors, is also offering cheaper but still dependable products like the Alienware AW2720HF monitor. Its 27-inch display offers 1920 x 1080 resolution with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and a true 1ms gray-to-gray response time, for the ultimate gaming experience with responsive gameplay and without blurs. The gaming monitor features Alienware’s Legend Industrial Design, which includes a space-saving stand that can slide under the edges of your keyboard and a cable management system that declutters your desk to eliminate distractions while you play. The Alienware AW2720HF monitor also comes with the AlienFX system, for fully customizable lighting with dynamic effects.

