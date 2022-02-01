Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today

If you’re jumping onto the PC bandwagon with retailers’ gaming deals, you shouldn’t forget that it’s basically a requirement to buy from among these gaming monitor deals alongside any purchase from gaming PC deals. You don’t want to waste your CPU’s processing power on an old screen — gaming monitors will do justice to the graphics of today’s games, so you can enjoy a more immersive experience while playing.

For those who don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended to check out the surprise sale of Dell, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best computer monitors. The Dell S3222HG curved gaming monitor is $280, down $170 from its original price of $450; the Dell S3222DGM curved gaming monitor is $300, down $230 from its original price of $530; and the Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor is $500, down $410 from its original price of $910. These deals may disappear at any moment though, so if one of them catches your eye, don’t hold yourself back from clicking the Buy Now button.

Dell S3222HG Curved Gaming Monitor — $280, was $450

For an affordable but still reliable display for playing video games, you can’t go wrong with the Dell S3222HG curved gaming monitor. Its 31.5-inch, 1800R curved display features 1920 x 1080 resolution for sharp details, a refresh rate of 165Hz for quicker reactions to in-game situations, and a gray-to-gray response time of 4ms for eliminating motion blur in action-packed sequences. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which minimizes distortions such as screen tearing and stuttering, and it avoids overheating through vents at the back that are engineered for enhanced heat dispersal. You can purchase the Dell S3222HG curved gaming monitor at $170 off from Dell, which lowers its price to $280 from its original price of $450.

Dell S3222DGM Curved Gaming Monitor — $300, was $530

The Dell S3222DGM offers mostly similar specifications as the Dell S3222HG, but with a few upgrades that make it worth the extra cost. The 31.5-inch, 1800R curved display and up to 165Hz refresh rate remains, but the Dell S3222DGM features 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 2ms gray-to-gray response time. These might not look like much, but for a very minimal additional cost, you might want to consider the Dell S3222DGM. The curved gaming monitor is available from Dell for just $300, after a $230 discount to its original price of $530, and just $20 more than the Dell S3222HG curved gaming monitor.

Alienware AW2521H Gaming Monitor — $500, was $910

Alienware, a Dell-owned brand that’s focused on gaming, is a trusted brand among gamers because of products like the Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor. The 24.5-inch screen features 1920 x 1080 resolution with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz and a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms, which will give you the advantage over other gamers when you’re engaging in online multiplayer matches. The gaming monitor is also equipped with the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer that precisely measures how fast the display updates after you click your mouse, a unique cooling and venting design that keeps it cool at all times, and AlienFX for customized lighting that can even utilize effects based on in-game action. If you think this is the gaming monitor for you, you shouldn’t miss Dell’s $410 discount for the Alienware AW2521H, bringing its price down to $500 from its original price of $910.

You’ll get good deals if you take advantage of Dell’s surprise sale on gaming monitors, but there are other offers available if you want to take a look around. Here are some of the best gaming monitors deals across different retailers, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

