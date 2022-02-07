  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 OFF today

Albert Bassili
By
The Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop with Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the screen.

Dell is telling you that it’s time to upgrade your gaming rig. Alienware is one of the best gaming gear companies out there, and one of the best Alienware deals is this m15 R4 discount at Dell. Not only is it a great all-around gaming laptop, but it also has a whopping $1,150 discount, bringing its price down to $1,900, which is an actual steal when you consider the specs it has.

For starters, it has the RTX 3070, probably the fourth or fifth best graphics card on the market right now, and even better, it’s not thermally throttled like some other versions are, so you won’t have any issue running most AAA games at high graphical settings. Speaking of which, the screen is also quite a beast, and while only 15.6 inches in size, it has a whopping 300Hz refresh rate, which is more than quite a few gaming monitors can do. The only downside is that the resolution is only 1920 x 1080, so it’s worth checking some gaming monitor deals to pair with the laptop when at home since the 3070 can easily handle a higher resolution with great settings.

Paired with the RTX 3070 is a 10th gen i7-10870H, which is a bit of a younger generation compared to the GPU and the overall laptop. That being said, it’s still an excellent CPU and won’t cause any bottlenecking issues when it comes to running programs or games. Speaking of running programs, the 16GBs of DDR4 RAM means that you shouldn’t have any problem with those nor with opening several tabs simultaneously. More importantly, the Alienware m15 R4 comes with a respectable 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD, so you’ll have enough room to store a lot of games, although we’d still suggest picking up an external hard drive because you aren’t going to be able to resist running dozens of games on this.

It’s hard to state how great this Alienware m15 R4 deal is, given that it’s only $1,500 for some of the best specs on the market. But, of course, if the price is a bit too rich for you, check out some of our other gaming laptop deals, although it will certainly be hard to beat this one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This code will get you 3rd generation AirPods for only $140

Apple AirPods 3 - Daily Steals discount

IPS Black debuts on Dell monitors to greatly improve contrast

Two Dell Ultrasharp monitors next to an XPS laptop.

Best Buy slashed $90 off this 10-quart air fryer today

The Insignia 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven, cooking pizza.

Grab a 1,000-watt portable power station while it’s $200 off

The ONEUP Portable Power Station charging a smartphone.

This FPV drone package deal is $300 off at Best Buy today

Flying DJI FPV drone with audience in VR view.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $800 — over $239 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

Grand Theft Auto V’s enhanced upgrade may not be free

Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update focuses on holistic wellness

Woman wearing Galaxy Watch Active 2

Snag this HP Pavilion gaming PC deal while it’s only $550

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

GTA V has sold 160 million units, second only to Minecraft

The main characters of Grand Theft Auto V stand side-by-side.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns in new season 4 trailer

Rachel Brosnahan opens her arms onstage in The Marvelous Mrs. Maise.

Dell’s best home office laptop is over $300 off today

Dell Vostro 3510 - 15-inch Laptop

The Dropout trailer explores Elizabeth Holmes’ rise and fall

Amanda Seyfried looking shocked in The Dropout.