Dell knocked $1,200 off this Alienware laptop today!

Alienware has a proven track record with gaming gear, being one of the first gaming laptop manufacturers on the market back in the olden times. Alienware is still one of the best, and one of the best Alienware deals is this m15 R4 discount at Dell. Not only is it a great all-around gaming laptop, but it also has a whopping $1,200 discount, bringing its price down to $1,500, which is an actual steal when you consider the specs it has.

For starters, it has the RTX 3070, probably the fourth or fifth best graphics card on the market right now, and even better, it’s not thermally throttled like some other versions are, so you won’t have any issue running most AAA games at high graphical settings. Speaking of which, the screen is also quite a beast, and while only 15.6 inches in size, it has a whopping 300Hz refresh rate, which is more than quite a few gaming monitors can do. The only downside is that the resolution is only 1920 x 1080, so it’s worth checking some gaming monitor deals to pair with the laptop when at home since the 3070 can easily handle a higher resolution with great settings.

Paired with the RTX 3070 is a 10th gen i7-10870H, which is a bit of a younger generation compared to the GPU and the overall laptop. That being said, it’s still an excellent CPU and won’t cause any bottlenecking issues when it comes to running programs or games. Speaking of running programs, the 16GBs of DDR4 RAM means that you shouldn’t have any problem with those nor with opening several tabs simultaneously. More importantly, the Alienware m15 R4 comes with a respectable 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD, so you’ll have enough room to store a lot of games, although we’d still suggest picking up an external hard drive because you aren’t going to be able to resist running dozens of games on this.

It’s hard to state how great this Alienware m15 R4 deal is, given that it’s only $1,500 for some of the best specs on the market. But, of course, if the price is a bit too rich for you, check out some of our other gaming laptop deals, although it will certainly be hard to beat this one.

