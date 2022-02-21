  1. Deals
Dell slashed $700 off this Alienware laptop for Presidents Day

Albert Bassili
By
Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop playing Playerunknowns Battlegrounds.

If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, Presidents Day deals have your back. Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, and one of the best Alienware deals is this m15 R6 discount at Dell. Not only is it a great all-around gaming laptop, but it also has a whopping $700 discount, bringing its price down to $1,500. This might not last past Presidents Day, so grab it while you can! It’s an actual steal when you consider the specs it has.

For starters, it has the RTX 3070, probably the fourth or fifth best graphics card on the market right now, and even better, it’s not thermally throttled like some other versions are, so you won’t have any issue running most AAA games at high graphical settings. Speaking of which, the screen is also quite a beast, and while only 15.6 inches in size, it has a whopping 360Hz refresh rate, which is more than quite a few gaming monitors can do. The only downside is that the resolution is only 1920 x 1080, so it’s worth checking some gaming monitor deals to pair with the laptop when at home since the 3070 can easily handle a higher resolution with great settings.

Paired with the RTX 3070 is a 11th gen i7-11800H, which is a bit of a younger generation compared to the GPU and the overall laptop. That being said, it’s still an excellent CPU and won’t cause any bottlenecking issues when it comes to running programs or games. Speaking of running programs, the 16GBs of DDR4 RAM means that you shouldn’t have any problem with those nor with opening several tabs simultaneously. More importantly, the Alienware m15 R6 comes with a respectable 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD, so you’ll have enough room to store a lot of games, although we’d still suggest picking up an external hard drive because you aren’t going to be able to resist running dozens of games on this.

It’s hard to state how great this Alienware m15 R6 deal is, given that it’s only $1,800 for some of the best specs on the market. But, of course, if the price is a bit too rich for you, check out some of our other gaming laptop deals, although it will certainly be hard to beat this one.

