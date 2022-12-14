Save $250 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market, and even though they can be a little bit on the pricey side, they make up for it with their specs and great looks. The Alienware m15 R7 is a great example, especially with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,600 from $1,850; it’s a surprisingly excellent deal for an Alienware gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop

The first thing most people want to know about gaming gear is the graphics card, and we’re happy to say that the M15 R7 comes with an RTX 3060, which is a reasonably powerful card for a laptop. While it may not be an RTX 40 series, it’s probably one of the market’s best cards for 1440p gaming. Luckily, the 15.6-inch screen on the M15 R7 comes with a 1440p resolution and a whopping 240hz refresh rate, and a 2ms response time. We aren’t sure if you’ll manage to hit both the high refresh rate and resolution, but at least having both means that you can optimize your games for what you find most important. So, for example, with PvP games, you can lower the graphical settings for higher refresh rates, and for single-player games, you can do the opposite.

In terms of CPU, you get a mid-to-high end 12th gen Intel i7-12700H, which gives you a lot of room for gaming and productivity work, especially if you want to get some graphical, audio, or video editing done. You’ll also be happy to know that you get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and it’s even in a dual-channel configuration for a performance bump. Storage is similarly impressive for a laptop since you get a 1TB SSD, although we’d probably still grab one of these external hard drive deals and keep the onboard storage primarily for games.

Overall, this deal from Dell on the m15 R7, which brings it down to $1,600, is excellent if you want a mid-to-high-end gaming laptop without spending nearly $2,000 like you usually would. But, on the other hand, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals out there you can consider, so be sure to check those out too.

