 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $250 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

Albert Bassili
By
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market, and even though they can be a little bit on the pricey side, they make up for it with their specs and great looks. The Alienware m15 R7 is a great example, especially with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,600 from $1,850; it’s a surprisingly excellent deal for an Alienware gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop

The first thing most people want to know about gaming gear is the graphics card, and we’re happy to say that the M15 R7 comes with an RTX 3060, which is a reasonably powerful card for a laptop. While it may not be an RTX 40 series, it’s probably one of the market’s best cards for 1440p gaming. Luckily, the 15.6-inch screen on the M15 R7 comes with a 1440p resolution and a whopping 240hz refresh rate, and a 2ms response time. We aren’t sure if you’ll manage to hit both the high refresh rate and resolution, but at least having both means that you can optimize your games for what you find most important. So, for example, with PvP games, you can lower the graphical settings for higher refresh rates, and for single-player games, you can do the opposite.

In terms of CPU, you get a mid-to-high end 12th gen Intel i7-12700H, which gives you a lot of room for gaming and productivity work, especially if you want to get some graphical, audio, or video editing done. You’ll also be happy to know that you get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and it’s even in a dual-channel configuration for a performance bump. Storage is similarly impressive for a laptop since you get a 1TB SSD, although we’d probably still grab one of these external hard drive deals and keep the onboard storage primarily for games.

Related

Overall, this deal from Dell on the m15 R7, which brings it down to $1,600, is excellent if you want a mid-to-high-end gaming laptop without spending nearly $2,000 like you usually would. But, on the other hand, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals out there you can consider, so be sure to check those out too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 500GB SSD is $600 today
The iBuyPower Slate MR gaming desktop with keyboard and mouse.
Add 1TB of internal storage to your PS5 for $120 with this deal
The Samsung 980 Pro SSD.
Perfect for Nintendo Switch, Save 40% on this 512GB microSD today
Inserting the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card into a phone's SD card slot.
This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (1ms response) is $130 off
Dell 27-inch monitor sitting on a desk.
The smart alarm clock you didn’t know you needed is $20 today
lenovo smart clock 2 deal december 2022
Sony’s best headphones are $50 off, with next-day delivery
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Samsung’s holiday sale knocks $840 off this washer and dryer bundle
samsung washer and dryer bundle deal december 2022
Get 3 wireless Arlo home security cameras for $169 today
amazon slashes the prices on arlo pro wireless security cameras 3 wire free add camera 1
You won’t regret buying this 50-inch QLED TV while it’s $400 off
A Samsung Frame TV hangs on a wall.
Samsung’s first (and only) 65-inch OLED TV is $500 off right now
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
Get it for the holidays: where to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 today
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Get this 70-inch LG TV for $500, with delivery in time for the holidays
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720
Give the gift of Fitbit Sense 2 this holiday season – Now $100 off
The Fitbit Sense 2 lying sideways in moss.