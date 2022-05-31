This Alienware gaming PC deal will save you $500 today

Alienware has a place in gaming history, being one of the first companies to release gaming laptops into the market, and while it’s been a long time since then, the company still has pretty strong offerings in the gaming space. For example, take their Alienware R10 Ryzen edition, a powerful yet budget-friendly gaming PC with an interesting-looking case. You can grab it for yourself from Dell with their great discount bringing it down to $1,300 from $1,800, a substantial $500, and one of our better Alienware deals.

When it comes to gaming PCs, most people tend to focus on the GPU, and we’re happy to report that the Alienware R10 has an RTX 2080 Super, a mid-to-high end GPU in Nvidia’s lineup. Of course, some folk may feel a bit let down that it’s not an RTX 30 series, but the RTX 2080 Super is actually quite powerful, more so than both the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060, and only really begins to have competition at the RTX 3070 point. As such, it can easily drive a 2K monitor at a 144Hz refresh rate, even at higher graphical settings, so you can pair it relatively easily with one of our gaming monitor deals.

As for the CPU, it’s an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, another great mid-to-high-end CPU and probably contributing quite a bit to keep the overall price of the R10 down. Even so, it’s likely to handle most productivity software you throw at it, and it will do a good job of editing software and simulation games or games that like to eat CPU power. RAM is also an impressive size, coming in at 16GBs, more than you usually find in a prebuilt, and something we’d expect for a higher-end gaming PC build. On the other hand, storage is on the low side with just 512GBs, so a hard drive upgrade is likely to be in this computer’s future.

All in all, the Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a great prebuilt gaming PC, and it’s surprisingly well priced, with Dell’s deal bringing it down to $1,300 from $1,800. That being said, if you fancy something a little bit different, we have a collection of great gaming PC deals for you to take a look at.

