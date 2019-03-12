Digital Trends
Dell drops deals on Alienware gaming laptops and monitors, today only

Lucas Coll
By

PC gamers can be a picky lot, and for those who want the best (and are willing to pay for it), Alienware continues to stand tall among the best high-end computer hardware makers out there. Premium gear such as this can get expensive quickly, though, which is why promotions like Dell’s current Alienware sale are the perfect chance to grab some new stuff for your gaming battle station and save some serious cash.

Whether you’re a dedicated desktop PC gamer or are looking for a top-notch entertainment machine that you can take on the go, Dell’s Alienware sale should offer something to pique your interest. These limited-time deals can save you as much as $520 on a handful of Alienware’s best monitors and laptops.

Dell Alienware Deals

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
  • Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: A good curved monitor like the awesome Alienware AW3418DW is one of the easiest ways to take your immersion to the next level. This beefy 34-inch display is sleek and modern without being garish, and boasts great color and contrast for a crisp, vibrant picture. G-Sync mitigates irritating screen-tearing and you can even overclock the 100Hz refresh rate to 120Hz for better responsiveness. A whopping $520 discount knocks the Alienware 34-inch curved monitor down to $980.
  • Alienware AW2518HF 25-inch gaming monitor: If the curved monitor gave you sticker shock, then the Alienware AW2518HF is a fantastic “bang for buck” option. At 25 inches, this gaming display hits that “Goldilocks” sweet spot in size while still offering Full HD resolution and a hugely impressive 240Hz refresh rate (one of the reasons why it’s one of our favorite G-Sync monitors). It won’t cost you a fortune, either: A $120 savings brings the Alienware 25-inch monitor to $380.
  • Alienware 17 gaming laptop: The main advantage of a gaming laptop is that it’s portable, but that doesn’t mean it has to be small: A 17-inch machine like the Alienware 17 is big enough to be a desktop replacement, and its beefy hardware (featuring an 8th-gen i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and GTX 1070 graphics card) lets this laptop do some seriously heavy lifting. The Alienware 17 would normally set you back $2,300, but a tidy $450 discount lets you nab this mighty VR-ready laptop for $1,850.
  • Alienware M15 gaming laptop: If the Alienware 17 is a bit over-sized for your on-the-go-gaming needs, then the 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display of the M15 is a more traditional (and backpack-friendly) choice. An 8th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU mean this excellent machine easily handles modern games at high settings, and you get a snappy 512GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD for plenty of storage. The Dell sale saves you $210 on the Alienware M15, which rings in at $1,800 with free shipping.

