Summertime is here and that’s brought with it some major sales such as the Dell Black Friday in July sale. With big price cuts on some of the biggest Dell laptop brands, this is an awesome time to pick up a bargain from one of the best laptop brands out there. You’ll need to be quick though. This is your last chance to shop the Dell Black Friday in July sale and once the offers end, you’ll miss out on some great deals. To help you out, we’ve narrowed things down to the pick of the bunch or simply hit the Shop the Sale button below to see everything that Dell has to offer.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $330, was $480

One of the best Dell laptops out there, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is ideally priced for those on a budget. For just $330, you can enjoy an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 4GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus a 15.6-inch full HD screen with anti-glare technology. That’s basically everything you could hope for at this price and in typical Dell fashion, the Inspiron 15 3000 looks great. Nearly 10% lighter than the previous generation, the laptop screen is encased in stylishly slim borders so you can focus on the action rather than ugly exteriors, plus the device crams in a numeric keypad for added convenience. That’s the beauty behind the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. It thinks every move through so you get a classy experience for less.

Dell XPS 13 — $800, was $950

In our Dell XPS 13 laptop review, we considered it to be the best laptop you can buy and we stand by that. Everything about it oozes class. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a 13.3-inch full HD display. The display is near bezel-less and everything about it looks incredibly classy. That’s because Dell has managed to squeeze a 13.3-inch display into an 11-inch form factor so you have a lighter laptop without missing out on screen space. Even features like the XPS 13 webcam is smaller yet better, demonstrating Dell’s commitment to refinement. It’s a truly class-leading laptop that won’t disappoint. It’s ideally suited for those looking for the best productivity-based laptop on the market.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,220

The Dell G3 gaming laptop has been a reliable staple of the Dell gaming family for a while. In the case of this one, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD display involved which offers narrow borders so you can focus on the action. Including some technology normally reserved for Alienware laptops, the Dell G3 15 laptop is smart enough to maximize fan speeds as and when needed to keep your system cool, ensuring performance is consistent every step of the way. It’s ideal for playing many of the latest games while on the move, and for less than usual, too.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,150, was $1,610

Not quite making it into our look at the best gaming laptops, the Dell G7 15 gaming laptop is still well worth a look. It offers a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Again, there’s a 15.6-inch full HD screen but this time with a silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Combined, that’s a great set of specs for gaming on the move with you able to play games at higher resolutions than with cheaper gaming laptops. The laptop is only 18.3mm thick and has a smart Mineral Black chassis so it looks great.

