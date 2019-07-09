Share

Dell may be best-known for its Windows computers, but this industry-leading PC maker also makes many of the best desktop monitors that money can buy. Every techie (and PC gamers most of all) will tell you that a good display is just as important as your computer’s internal hardware if you want to get the most out of your setup. If you spend a lot of time at a computer, don’t treat your monitor as an afterthought – it’s worth it to invest in a good one that will deliver a good picture and plenty of enjoyment for years and years.

Today’s high-end 4K and ultra-wide displays can cost as much or more than a custom-built gaming PC, though, so events like Dell’s “Black Friday in July” sale is the perfect chance to score a monitor at a discount. These Dell UltraSharp monitor deals can save you hundreds, and to sweeten things, Dell is even throwing in free gift cards with your purchase. Read on to find out more about the Dell UltraSharp line and other great Dell deals.

Dell UltraSharp 24-Inch Full HD Monitor – $300 with free $150 gift card

Gone (and not exactly missed, at least by most) are the days of big, bulky CRT monitors, which tended to offer less screen size compared to today’s displays. The LCD revolution allowed us to go bigger with monitors that deliver more real estate in a lighter, desktop-friendly package, and even relatively “normal-sized” units like the Dell UltraSharp U2415 come bigger than the CRT displays of yesteryear.

The Dell UltraSharp U2415 sits at 24 inches, which is a nice size that offers plenty of screen without overwhelming your workspace. The 16:10 IPS panel has a sharp Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels as well as a 178-degree viewing angle, and the thin bezels make it a solid choice for a multi-monitor setup. Dell is offering the UltraSharp U2415 for $300 right now, saving you $100, and you also get a free $150 gift card.

Dell UltraSharp 27-Inch Quad HD Monitor – $600 with free $200 gift card

At 27 inches, the Dell UltraSharp UP2716D is a nice “Goldilocks” pick – not too big, not too small – for someone looking for a sized-up display that’s not veering into ultra-wide (or ultra-expensive) monitor territory. Another upgrade over the 24-inch U2415 is that the Dell UltraSharp UP2716D’s 16:9 panel has a Quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, which also hits a nice sweet spot in quality and price between more common 1080p monitors and high-end 4K displays.

Dell’s Black Friday in July sales event knocks $200 off the price of the UltraSharp 27-inch monitor, bringing the price down to $600. As a nice bonus, you also get a free $200 e-gift card with your purchase.

Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved Quad HD Monitor – $800 with free $200 gift card

If your motto is “go big or go home,” then an ultrawide monitor is what you need (particularly if you like the benefit of a multi-monitor setup but want the clean look of a single panel without a bezel breaking up the picture). A display like the 24-inch Dell UltraSharp U3419W is even better when you’re going this big, with its curved panel enveloping the viewer beyond what a traditional flat-screen can do, for a more immersive experience.

Along with its unique curved design, the ultra-wide UltraSharp U3419W features a 21:9 aspect ratio with a Quad HD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It also has a built-in USB-C connector for charging up a device while you’re working. Ultrawide curved monitors can easily run north of a grand, but Dell’s Black Friday in July sale lets you score the 34-inch UltraSharp monitor for $800 and save $300. A free $200 gift card brings your total combined savings up to $500.

