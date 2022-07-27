Portable monitors are a necessity for people who are always on the go, and you can get one with a $100 discount from Dell, which has slashed the price of the Dell C1422H portable monitor to a more affordable $300 from its original price of $400. While Dell laptop deals are the most popular offers on the brand’s products, you won’t be disappointed with Dell monitors, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this price cut for the Dell C1422H portable monitor while it’s still available.

Dell, which is behind some of the best monitors like the Dell P2720DC and the Dell UltraSharp U2720QE, is also offering portable monitors like the Dell C1422H. There’s no shortage of monitor deals from different retailers, but you’re going to want to buy the Dell C1422H portable monitor from Dell if you want a display that will boost your productivity while providing a range of conveniences. It can enable a dual-screen setup with your laptop, whether you’re at the office or at home, and it can offer a larger display if you connect it to a mobile device through its USB-C port.

The Dell C1422H portable monitor features a 14-inch Full HD display with In-Plane Switching technology that offers wide and clear viewing angles, according to our computer monitor buying guide, which is great when you need to collaborate with others while you’re all looking at a single screen. The monitor is very easy to carry around, with a weight of less than 1.5 pounds and a thickness of less than a quarter of an inch at its slimmest, and it can tilt anywhere between 10 degrees and 90 degrees to the angle that’s perfect for you. The screen also comes with Dell’s ComfortView feature, which reduces blue light emissions with the press of a button.

If you need a second display after buying from the laptop deals, or a bigger screen for your mobile devices, you can’t go wrong with the Dell C1422H portable monitor. It’s an even more attractive option because it’s down to $300 from Dell, after a $100 discount to its sticker price of $400. The offer may not last long though, so if you want to purchase the Dell C1422H portable monitor for cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

