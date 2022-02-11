Quick! Snag a powerful Dell laptop while it’s only $250

If you need a new laptop for cheap, Dell has your back. One of their better offerings, the Inspiron 15 3000, is on sale for only $250, discounted down from $389. There are always great Dell laptop deals, and this is the perfect example.

What can be appreciated the most about the Inspiron 15 3000 is that it has a 15.6-inch display, something you don’t usually find in budget laptops that cost less than $300. Not only that, but it’s HD with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and even has an HD webcam for your Zoom meetings or when connecting with others. The larger screen size also means a larger keyboard, which is great if you type up a lot of stuff, plus you get an enlarged touchpad, which is also pretty useful if you don’t want to get a mouse. You also get a good budget-level processor in the form of an Intel Celeron N4020, as well as an Intel UHD 600 GPU. Although, don’t be expecting to game with that combination unless it’s really simple stuff. That being said, it’s quite perfect for streaming, whether it’s Netflix for movies or game streaming through Xbox Game Pass.

The point about streaming is important, especially since you only really get 4GB of RAM and only a 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The latter is pretty small for modern uses, although still pretty good for only $250, and it might be a good idea to spend the discount you get on an external hard drive. Aside from that, you get some good connectivity in the form of 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an ethernet port, two USB 3.2 ports, one USB 3.0 port, and of course, the audio and HDMI ports.

While it won’t turn any heads, getting a pretty good laptop in the form of the Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250 is a pretty big steal, especially when you consider the $139 you can use towards buying an external hard drive or another peripheral. Of course, if you prefer something with a little bit more punching power behind it, check out some of our other laptop deals.

