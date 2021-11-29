These Dell Cyber Monday deals aren’t all just about sleek laptops or powerful gaming PCs — Dell offers affordable desktop PCs as well. In fact, right now, you can get this Inspiron Desktop Bundle deal from the online retailer for just $500. After a Cyber Monday price cut slashes the price from $790, you’ll get a savings of $290. That’s right, if you act now, you can build your home office setup in no time with this desktop PC and monitor bundle.

The Inspiron Desktop Bundle deal from Dell includes a Dell Inspiron desktop PC and a 22-inch Dell SE2222H monitor. It is a bundle, but Dell says the items may ship separately, so keep that in mind if you need them by a certain time.

The Inspiron PC comes with a six-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 256GB of solid-state drive storage. It also features a wide variety of ports, including HDMI and VGA. You’re getting a considerable amount of power and performance in a convenient, space-saving package. It’s perfect for home offices with limited space.

The 22-inch Dell SE2222H monitor features a Full HD resolution display, thin bezels, a built-in power supply unit, and an adjustable tilt feature. It also has LED edge lighting and a flicker-free, antiglare screen. The latter features allow your eyes to work in comfort and avoid fatigue. And the built-in power supply unit also allows you to save more space in your office and avoid clutter.

The Inspiron Desktop Bundle may be budget friendly and compact, but it’s powerful when it counts. And it offers an elegant simplicity that can fit in well in any home office environment. In this case, a lower price doesn’t mean you’re sacrificing what matters. Here, you’re getting more for your money.

Altogether, this is a pretty feature-rich desktop PC bundle. And you’re getting it for a steal at $500 plus free shipping. But you to have snag this deal as soon as possible, so don’t wait. There is a limited number of bundles available and other people have already claimed some of them. Don’t miss out.

