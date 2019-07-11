Digital Trends
Deals

Dell rivals Amazon Prime Day with XPS and Alienware gaming desktop deals

Lucas Coll
By

Dell makes some of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops and other bleeding-edge PC designs, but this decades-old brand’s bread and butter is still its well-made traditional computers built for gaming and everyday use. It doesn’t get much more traditional than a desktop PC, either, and while laptops may be more popular in today’s fast-paced world, desktops still have their place. Though a decent Samsung Chromebook is always nice to have.

The reasons that some people still prefer desktop computers are relatively straightforward: First, if you don’t explicitly need the portability of a Surface Pro laptop, then a desktop PC will always offer more bang for your buck in the performance department. Secondly, roomy desktop towers allow for better hardware and customization than cramped laptops, making them the best choice for PC gaming.

If you’re in the market for a no-nonsense work machine or are looking for a good gaming desktop that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, Dell’s ongoing Black Friday in July sale has you covered. We’ve rounded up a few of the top desktop PC deals from the event, all of them coming with the latest hardware and some solid discounts to rival any Prime Day deals.

Dell XPS 8930 Tower Desktop PC— $200 off

Dell XPS 8930 Review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Dell XPS line features some pretty great laptops, but the XPS 8930 Tower is the unsung hero of the family (at least for desktop users). It’s a great machine for work, entertainment, and everyday use with its 9th generation Intel Core i5-9400 6-core CPU and solid 16GB of DDR4 RAM which delivers more than enough juice for multi-tasking. You also get two hard drives: A speedy 256GB SSD for your OS and programs and a generously sized 1TB 7,200rpm HDD for all your other stuff.

This configuration of the Dell XPS 8930 Tower rings in at $700 ($200 off) right now, meaning you easily could put together a whole desktop setup for less than a grand. Note that the version we reviewed came with a dedicated video card while this particular XPS Tower comes with an integrated one – if you want a desktop PC with a proper GPU for gaming, our other picks are great alternatives to this one.

Dell Inspiron 5680 Gaming Desktop PC— $280 off

Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

As stated earlier, desktop PCs offer the best price-to-performance ratio for gaming, as well as more future-proofing options since a desktop tower gives you the option of upgrading components rather than having to buy a whole new computer. If you don’t want to build your own PC, then the Dell Inspiron 5680 is a great choice for a mid-range setup: It has the same 9th-gen i5-9400 6-core CPU as the XPS Tower, but with a dedicated GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card (one of Nvidia’s new 16-series GPUs).

Other than that, you’ve got one stick of 8GB DDR4 RAM (easily upgradable if you need a boost for more demanding games) as well as a 256GB SSD and a 1TB 7,200rpm HDD. A $280 Black Friday in July discount knocks the Dell Inspiron 5680 desktop down to $900, making it our favorite gaming PC you can get right now for less than $1,000.

Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming Desktop PC— $250 off

Alienware Aurora R8
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Dell’s Alienware line represents some of the beefiest gaming machines money can buy, but a lot of them are prohibitively expensive. The Alienware Aurora R8 is an exception, though, representing a solid value that won’t break the bank. Its 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GT 1660 Ti provide plenty of power for easily handling the latest games at high settings (similar specs to the Inspiron 5680, but with twice the RAM and what we recommend for most modern builds).

The Aurora R8’s case also features the neat aesthetics of the Alienware series if you’re into that, but more importantly, it offers plenty of ports as well as a second GPU slot for adding another graphics card if you’re a serious customizer or just want that option for future upgrades. You can score the Aurora R8 desktop PC on sale right now for $1,080 – far cheaper than most Alienware computers – and save $250.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
best cheap Chromebook deals Samsung Chromebook Pro
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these three Samsung Chromebooks ahead of Prime Day 2019

Chromebooks have remarkably long battery life and are low-cost alternatives to other laptops. Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Pro, the Samsung Chromebook 2, and the Samsung Chromebook 3 at discounted prices.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 42mm watchface
Deals

Amazon slashes price on Samsung smartwatches before Prime Day 2019

Amazon sneaks early Prime Day 2019 treats before July 15. Our predictions of the best deals are coming through as we see discounts for smartwatches and other tech. Check these deals to save on wearables from Samsung.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best fitness watches smartwatches for fitbit versa feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa smartwatches before Prime

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker has grown increasingly blurry; if you're after for a smartwatch for both everyday wear and fitness tracking, then two of our favorites – the Fitbit Versa and Apple Watch – are now on sale.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2
Deals

Amazon takes $64 off Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones

You no longer have to spend a fortune for a good set of noise-canceling cans: The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2, a great pair of midrange wireless headphones, are now on sale from Amazon for $64 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 gets $174 discount in advance of Amazon Prime Day

Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet can be yours for just $725. Your Prime Day wish list is long enough already, so secure these savings, and leave yourself one less thing to shop for come July 15.
Posted By William Hank
Nokia 7.1 Review
Deals

Amazon discounts the price of the Nokia 7.1 to just $300 before Prime Day

If you’re looking for a feature-packed smartphone but don’t want to shell out big bucks, the Nokia 7.1 is a solid option. Take advantage of Amazon’s pre-Prime Day offering and order yours today for only $300.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watch discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung Chromebook 3
Computing

Walmart drops price on Samsung Chromebook 3 by $70 to compete with Prime Day

Walmart is dropping amazing deals on thousands of products this Prime Day to keep pace with Amazon, including the Samsung Chromebook 3. Normally $199, you can now get one for only $159 – which saves you $40.
Posted By Francis Allanson
alexa and google compatible juiceplan simplifies ev charging at home juicebox pro 40 residential charger 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens home EV chargers

Amazon cut the prices on ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) home chargers to help plug-in vehicle drivers recharge their car batteries much faster than plugging into a regular home electrical outlet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
poke ball plus goes on sale ahead of amazon prime day pokeball
Deals

Nintendo’s Poké Ball Plus goes on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 15 and 16, offering amazing deals on gaming electronics. To get gamers excited for Prime Day, Amazon reduced the price of Nintendo’s Poké Ball Plus.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

Prime Day is nearly upon us. Here's what to expect for the best laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: Early iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll