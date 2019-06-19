Share

It’s high school graduation season, and that means lots of awkward photo ops, fancy family dinners, and uninterested teens getting unwelcome gifts. A new laptop, however, as most 17-year-olds will agree, makes a great graduation gift for future collegians, competitive gamers, and anyone in between.

Dell has been dropping deals on lots of its laptops this summer, and now, in time for graduation day, you can score a 15-inch Inspiron 7000 laptop or a G5 15 gaming laptop at deeply discounted prices of just $706 and $766, when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Whether your favorite grad is a child, cousin, nephew, or friend, they’ll be sure to love a Dell laptop loads more than a third or fourth copy of Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Laptop — $244 off

Dell has come a long way since the release of its first laptop in 1989, and the company now offers a wide range of laptops and PCs for all types of users. The XPS series and the XPS 13 in particular are personal favorites of ours, but the Inspiron has been a reliable, affordable series of laptops since before this year’s graduating class was born, and the Inspiron 7000 is the newest and most powerful iteration. Just make sure you use offer code SAVE15 at checkout to get the full savings.

The 15-inch Inspiron 7000 is powered by an 8th-gen QuadCore processor and runs on the popular Windows 10 Home operating system. Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics enable top speeds and a stunning display, supported by the Dell Cinema technology, including vibrant CinemaColor, stutter-free CinemaStream, and the top-notch audio of CinemaSound. Design-wise, the Dell Inspiron 7000 boasts 15.6-inch FHD display with narrow borders and expanded on-screen views, all in a package weighing barely four pounds. The list of features goes on, but one worth mentioning is the built-in Alexa audio assistant, which your graduate is sure to love since, among other reasons, it creates less work for them.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop — $234 off

Dell’s most powerful gaming laptop offerings come from its subsidiary Alienware, but the brand’s G5 series is a great affordable alternative for gamers. The 15-inch G5 gaming laptop is built for gaming, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and Max-Q Design Technology enabling exceptional visuals, and front-firing speakers powered by Waves MaxxAudio Pro providing top quality sound.

A flurry of other gamer-friendly features includes SmartByte software for improved streaming, Killer Gigabit Ethernet for low latency gaming, HDMI 2.0 port for expanded external attachments, and more. We could continue, but let’s be honest, the teenage graduate you’re shopping for likely knows far more about gaming laptops than you ever will, and we’re certain the Dell G5 will get his or her stamp of approval.