Gaming laptops are under $1,000 during Best Buy’s FLASH SALE

Gaming laptops are all the rage these days, and with the need for gaming and work on a portable device, this means that you’ll see a lot of gaming laptop deals. Unfortunately, gaming laptops can be a bit expensive, so you’ll be happy to know that Walmart has your back with some great deals bringing three great gaming laptops at just under $1,000

Acer Nitro 5 – $1,000, was $1,100

The Acer Nitro 5 is a pretty big mainstay of the gaming laptop world, along with other big names like the Dell G15 or the HP Omen. In terms of specs, you’re getting quite a bit for $1,000; with an RTX 3050 Ti and a pretty powerful 11th-gen i7-11800H, it should be able to handle most games out there with a pretty high graphical setting. As for the screen, it’s a 15.6-inch IPS and FHD screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, so it should be perfectly fine if you like to play a lot of action games and shooters in specific. It also has 16GB of ram, which is plenty, and a 512GB SSD, which is not, although certainly not a dealbreaker. So that being said, you might want to pick up an external hard drive to help.

HP OMEN – $1,100, was $1,330

Speaking of the HP Omen, here it is! It has pretty similar specs to the Acer Nitro 5 above, with an RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 512GBs of internal SSD memory. Where it deviates is the CPU, an AMD Ryzen 7, something that you don’t see often, and a welcome change, considering that the Ryzen 7 probably barely inches out the i7-11800H, but usually costs quite a bit less. But, of course, those savings are put toward better specs, and in this case, you get a larger 16.1-inch screen compared to the Nitro 5, although it’s still IPS and has a 144Hz refresh rate, so basically, what you’re getting with this laptop is larger screen size and a slightly better CPU. It beats all our budget desktops from our gaming PC deals, although only in terms of specs rather than price.

Dell G15 – $920, was $1,150

Another AMD Ryzen 7 laptop, this one is pretty much the same as the Acer Nitro 5, with just the intel CPU swapped out with the AMD one. It has the same RTX 3050 Ti, 512GBs of internal SSD memory, a 15.6-inch screen that is FHD, although it is 120Hz rather than 144Hz, which is still fine for most use-cases. There’s also half the RAM of the other two at 8GBs, which is undoubtedly a bit lackluster. In truth, it’s worth it to spend the extra $80 to get the Nitro 5 instead, and if not, then consider grabbing a monitor to pair this with from our gaming monitor deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations