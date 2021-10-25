  1. Deals
The best Black Friday gaming laptop deal has arrived — but hurry!

If you’re looking for a new laptop during Black Friday, look no further! This season, this deal has to be one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve come across, and it’s a massive discount on Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop. Originally $990, you can get a massive $285 off and purchase it for only $700 today. Dell is always giving generous discounts and offers on its products, so if you’re interested in more, check out our expansive Dell Black Friday deals page. For those in the market for an affordable yet powerful piece of hardware, seize the opportunity this Black Friday and take advantage of this crazy discount.

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is a powerful 15-inch device fitted with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10500H processor. This laptop can comfortably run games with decent graphics, such as League of Legends or Fortnite, but you can also use it for a variety of other activities such as rendering, productivity applications, and more! While powerful, this laptop is also portable as it weighs approximately only 5.5 pounds. If you need to take this around to work on, then you can do so comfortably.

This laptop isn’t only for avid gamers, though it certainly would rank as one of the best gifts for gamers in your life. Anyone who’s looking for a powerful and sleek laptop that is capable of running programs and completing tasks efficiently will enjoy this piece of technology. While you’re shopping for this product, you can also add a bunch of accessories and supplementary add-ons to your cart to make the most out of this generous deal. Dell is a household name that is synonymous with laptops due to the consistent quality it puts out year after year.

Despite Dell putting out bigger and more powerful laptops recently, including some of the best gaming laptops like the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, one that is revered in the gaming community as a sturdy and reliable device. And, at the low price of only $700 today, the value of this produce skyrockets. If you have a keen eye for deals, then you know a $285 discount is absolutely huge. Purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop this Black Friday at select Dell retailers and online.

Other Black Friday gaming laptop deals

While Dell is a prestigious and well-renowned brand, they understand the importance of being economical. That’s why it has offered so many Dell laptop deals over the years on popular products. If you’re looking for laptops from other brands, you can take a look at our comprehensive Black Friday gaming laptop deals page for more massive discounts. Take advantage of the crazy sales this Black Friday!

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,455
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion 15 (11th gen Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$620 $800
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop. more
Buy at HP

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,650 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Amazon
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,199
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5 (Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,050
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease. more
Buy at Amazon

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,286 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
