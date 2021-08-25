Dell is the go-to for many gamers (the company owns Alienware, after all), and back-to-school is marking the best time to browse gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals. No matter what kind of player you are, there’s going to be something for you in these gaming deals. And right now at Dell, you can get $419 off the G15 Gaming Laptop, as well as save $370 on the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. Those are incredible discounts on some of the most powerful gaming machines on the market, so don’t miss out. Shop today!

15-inch Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,219

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a fantastic screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating in no time. It’s got excellent graphics capabilities that lend themselves to top-tier performance, great value (especially at this price), and an impressively clear display with a high refresh rate. Those top marks are rooted in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card, powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, eight cores). Backing up that enormous engine is 8GB of memory and then 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for storage. That should be music to the ears of any serious gamer, especially when we have Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth coming in for the chorus. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and what you have is a portable gaming machine that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,470

If you don’t need to game on the go and want a seriously powerful desktop to help immerse you in the action, consider the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. By adding peripherals, like those in these gaming deals and gaming monitor deals, you can build the ultimate gaming experience from the ground up. This attractive desktop comes already loaded with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. You can rely on image sharpening, anti-lag, and FreeSync technologies to give you the sharpest, most gorgeous and seamless gaming experience. And it’s got an entire terabyte of storage. Almost as importantly, Dell has engineered the Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop with a cooling system — with copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers — so you never have to worry about overheating. There’s also the ingenious Alienware Command Center, giving you the ultimate custom control over your games. Finally, they’ve built a PSU swing arm, making upgrades a cinch. The best can get even better!

