  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell is practically giving away gaming laptops and gaming desktops today

By

Dell is the go-to for many gamers (the company owns Alienware, after all), and back-to-school is marking the best time to browse gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals. No matter what kind of player you are, there’s going to be something for you in these gaming deals. And right now at Dell, you can get $419 off the G15 Gaming Laptop, as well as save $370 on the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. Those are incredible discounts on some of the most powerful gaming machines on the market, so don’t miss out. Shop today!

15-inch Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,219

Dell G15 gaming laptop with PC video game scene on screen.

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a fantastic screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating in no time. It’s got excellent graphics capabilities that lend themselves to top-tier performance, great value (especially at this price), and an impressively clear display with a high refresh rate. Those top marks are rooted in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card, powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, eight cores). Backing up that enormous engine is 8GB of memory and then 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for storage. That should be music to the ears of any serious gamer, especially when we have Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth coming in for the chorus. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and what you have is a portable gaming machine that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,470

The front view of the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop.

If you don’t need to game on the go and want a seriously powerful desktop to help immerse you in the action, consider the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. By adding peripherals, like those in these gaming deals and gaming monitor deals, you can build the ultimate gaming experience from the ground up. This attractive desktop comes already loaded with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. You can rely on  image sharpening, anti-lag, and FreeSync technologies to give you the sharpest, most gorgeous and seamless gaming experience. And it’s got an entire terabyte of storage. Almost as importantly, Dell has engineered the Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop with a cooling system — with copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers — so you never have to worry about overheating. There’s also the ingenious Alienware Command Center, giving you the ultimate custom control over your games. Finally, they’ve built a PSU swing arm, making upgrades a cinch. The best can get even better!

More gaming deals

There’s so much more to gaming than laptops and desktops. Find everything you need in our roundup of the best gaming deals below.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

$350 $400
Get into the racing mentality with this high-performance racing wheel and pedals. Enjoy TRUEFORCE, a force feedback systemfor extreme realism, and the streamlined design for better performance.
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$100 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$429 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$550 $676
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

$38 $80
Gain an advantage through this gaming mouse's 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system, and mechanical switch button tensioning. It also features programmable RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Genshin Impact: Everything new in the 2.0 update

genshin-impact-comes-to-epic-games-store-this-month

Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed to February

Aloy swimming in horizon forbidden west

Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut features new delivery options and online ranking

Sam Bridges gives a peace sign in Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Kung-Fu fighting title Sifu gets 2022 release date and new trailer

Sifu's main character stares down a club full of enemies.

The best classic movies on Hulu right now

Christopher Walken in The Dead Zone

Walmart is restocking the PS5 and Xbox Series X tonight — here’s how to get one

The PS5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history

The best films in Netflix’s Black Lives Matter collection

Middle of Nowhere on Netflix.

Demand for PCs will stay strong in 2021, but the future doesn’t look as bright

A PC build setup.

Oberhasli is an evolving virtual world built for Deadmau5 fans

A purple-lit area featuring deadmau5's mouse mask in Oberhalsi.

Saints Row is getting a reboot set to release in February

The crew of the Saints Row reboot stands against a wall.

The best romance movies on Netflix right now

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson in Five Feet Apart.

10 games like RuneScape to play right now

best free to play games runescape