Upgrading your gaming setup doesn’t mean having to break the bank, and this gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal from Dell proves it. With this deal, you can actually save a massive $319 on a Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. It’s just $700 after being knocked down from $1020 for Cyber Monday. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far. There is a bit of a ticking clock on this deal though: There’s limited stock, so you need to act fast if you want to claim yours before it sells out.

Today’s best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal

Why buy

An 11-generation Intel Core processor

Advanced cooling and thermal design

Speedy refresh rate

Game Shift mode optimizes performance and cooling

Among all of the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, this has got to be one of the sweetest ones. If you’re finally ready to upgrade your setup, this deal should still fit the bill nicely if you’re looking for one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000. Snagging this particular deal gets you a laptop that features a powerful six-core, 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, a respectably sized 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), a 15.6 full HD display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, and a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

It also includes 8GB of RAM and an intriguing Game Shift mode that actually lets you enhance and optimize the performance and cooling of your machine when you’re in a particularly intense gaming session — all with a press of a quick keyboard shortcut.

Speaking of cooling, the G15’s thermal design is also notable because it relies on four strategically placed air vents to enhance the airflow over its copper pipes for better cooling. Pair that with Game Shift mode, and you can expect your machine to stay cool as it powers through even the most vigorous gaming sessions.

Deep discounts like these don’t come around often, though. And a savings of over $319 isn’t minor. You can buy a lot of games or other gear with that. For just $700, you can upgrade your gaming laptop to this great one from Dell and use the money you save to upgrade the rest of your battle station. So if you like it, go ahead and put it in your cart before someone else does. Don’t miss out!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations