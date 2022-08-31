The Dell G15 gaming laptop drops to only $800 today

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to a more affordable $800 after a $139 discount from Dell to its original price of $939. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can avail right now, as you’ll be getting top-notch performance for less than $1,000. It’s unclear how long this limited-time sale will last, so you might want to hurry up and finalize your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on such an amazing offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is considered one of the best laptop brands because of products like the Dell XPS 13, which currently sits on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops. However, Dell is also making a splash in the gaming space with models like the Dell G15. Like the best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 not only promises that it can run today’s most popular games but also upcoming titles with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. While 8GB is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide, you should plan on eventually upgrading to 16GB, as recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Some gamers invest in gaming monitor deals to hook up to their gaming laptops when they’re at home, but that may not be necessary with the Dell G15 and its 15.6-inch Full HD display featuring a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It comes with a 256GB SSD for storage and Windows 11 Home out of the box, so that you can start installing games as soon as you boot up the gaming laptop for the first time. With the Dell G15’s Alienware Command Center, you can make adjustments to how your gaming laptop handles each game that you play.

Gamers searching for laptop deals might not have to look further than Dell’s limited-time offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is down to just $800 after a $139 discount to its original price of $939. You should avail this bargain as soon as possible, because it may no longer be online if you take too long thinking about it. If you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, add it to your cart and check out now.

