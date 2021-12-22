If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals, one of the best laptop deals and best all-around gaming deals is over at Dell today. The Dell G15 gaming laptop is currently only $922, a $163 savings from its regular price of $1,085. Whether you’re an entry-level gamer looking for your first gaming setup, or an experienced pro looking for some new hardware to game on, this deal on the Dell G15 is hard to beat. Click over to Dell now to grab yours.

All of the best gaming laptops offer power, speed, expandability, and a great display to dive into your gaming. The Dell G15 brings all of that and more. It’s powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of RAM, and a super-fast 512GB solid-state drive offers enough storage for even the deepest of gaming libraries. The screen is a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a top brightness level of 250 nits, which is bright enough to keep gaming through glares from the window in your room, or even for doing some gaming on the back patio or on the go.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop brings additional features to your gaming experience, including a 120Hz refresh rate, which is double the refresh rate found in most laptops and keeps your gaming smooth, even during the most fast-paced of action. An Alienware-inspired thermal design incorporates dual intakes, which expel hot air out of the sides to keep the G15 operating at peak performance during long gaming sessions. The Dell G15 gaming laptop makes a great addition to any gamer’s arsenal, whether for a setup on your desk or for something you can take on the go straight out of the box.

For only $922, you can add the Dell G15 gaming laptop to your gaming world. That’s a $163 savings from its regular price of $1,085. There are other gamers out there looking to beat you to the punch on this deal, so grab yours now while it’s still hot.

