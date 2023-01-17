 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today, as Dell is stepping up with a massive discount on its popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $750 right now. This makes for a savings of $400, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,150 as spec’d for this deal. In fact, the hardware in this G15 build is so impressive it makes for one of the best Dell laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the more familiar names when it comes to computers, and with lots of great gaming laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, Dell has become one of the premier names in gaming as well. One of Dell’s most popular gaming laptop options is the G15, in part because of its affordability, but also because of the value that come with its price point. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high level performance into a mobile shell that’s ready to go anywhere with you for gaming adventures. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has a 12-core Intel i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which has 4GB of its own RAM. These combine to create a lag-free, tear-free and stable gaming experience even during the most intense and fast-paced gaming situations.

When it comes to immersing you visually into your favorite games, the Dell G15 gaming laptop does so with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It’s an LED-backlit display with a narrow border, which keeps the laptop’s footprint as small as possible without sacrificing screen size. This screen is still on the larger size as laptops go these days, giving you plenty of room to sink into visuals and settle into your games. Battery life is top notch on the G15 gaming laptop, even with all of the performance capability it brings to your gaming experience. A 512GB solid state drive provides ample storage space for your gaming library, and the G15 also features Alienware’s Command Center software, which allows you to game better and calibrate your hardware and software to your liking.

Related

For just $750 you can take home the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Dell has it marked down from its regular price of $1,150, which makes this deal worth a total savings of $400. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal
The Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop in blue against a white background.
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off — save over $1,000
The Dell Vostro 7620 business laptop against a white backdrop.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Best Verizon new customer deals for January 2023
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for January 2023
Fios TV Package
BLUETTI at CES 2023: Back in black with whole-home power backup solutions
Bluetti at CES 2023
Hurry! The Roomba i7+ has an unbelievable discount at Best Buy
irobot roomba i7 robot vacuum deal best buy january 2023 7550 wi fi connected self emptying charcoal
This Surface Pro 8 is usually $1,350, but today it’s down to $900
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13” Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only (Latest Model) - Platinum
Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for January 2023
Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch
These Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are all over $2,000 off today
A view of the opened ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9.
Lenovo is practically giving away LED lights with this deal
Lenovo Smart LED lightstrip on a white background.