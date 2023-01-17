Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now

Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today, as Dell is stepping up with a massive discount on its popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $750 right now. This makes for a savings of $400, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,150 as spec’d for this deal. In fact, the hardware in this G15 build is so impressive it makes for one of the best Dell laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the more familiar names when it comes to computers, and with lots of great gaming laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, Dell has become one of the premier names in gaming as well. One of Dell’s most popular gaming laptop options is the G15, in part because of its affordability, but also because of the value that come with its price point. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high level performance into a mobile shell that’s ready to go anywhere with you for gaming adventures. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has a 12-core Intel i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which has 4GB of its own RAM. These combine to create a lag-free, tear-free and stable gaming experience even during the most intense and fast-paced gaming situations.

When it comes to immersing you visually into your favorite games, the Dell G15 gaming laptop does so with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It’s an LED-backlit display with a narrow border, which keeps the laptop’s footprint as small as possible without sacrificing screen size. This screen is still on the larger size as laptops go these days, giving you plenty of room to sink into visuals and settle into your games. Battery life is top notch on the G15 gaming laptop, even with all of the performance capability it brings to your gaming experience. A 512GB solid state drive provides ample storage space for your gaming library, and the G15 also features Alienware’s Command Center software, which allows you to game better and calibrate your hardware and software to your liking.

For just $750 you can take home the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Dell has it marked down from its regular price of $1,150, which makes this deal worth a total savings of $400. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

