Dell Black Friday sale drops the price of the G15 gaming laptop by $350

Aaron Mamiit
You don’t have to wait until the last Friday of November to take advantage of Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as you can already access the reduced prices that you’d expect for the shopping holiday through Dell’s Black Friday Pricing Now event. The Dell G15 gaming laptop is part of the early Dell Black Friday deals with a $350 discount that makes it more affordable at just $600 from its original price of $950, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because its availability is very limited.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 is already available, but gamers who are on a budget won’t be disappointed if they go for the Dell G15 as it’s one of the best gaming laptops due to its relatively affordable price. It won’t have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. Gaming laptops should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, according to our laptop buying guide, so our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends eventually upgrading to 16GB of RAM to better handle the workload.

The Dell G15’s 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz will let you better appreciate the graphics of your favorite video games, while the gaming laptop’s 236GB SSD ensures enough space for a few AAA titles installed at the same time. The Dell G15 also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing games as soon as the gaming laptop boots up. You shouldn’t worry about the Dell G15 overheating, as it features a thermal design inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand with dual air intakes, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents.

If you want to buy a gaming laptop from the upcoming Black Friday deals but you’re not looking forward to the online rush of shoppers, you’ll want to take advantage of Dell’s offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop. You can get the machine now for its Black Friday price of just $600, down $350 from its sticker price of $950, but you shouldn’t waste time. This limited-quantity deal is selling out fast, so before it goes offline, you should complete your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.

